Snappy N Line Trim Joins 2022 Hyundai Kona Lineup

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has been busy rolling out the sporty N Line trim across its lineup, and the latest model to qualify for this sharp-looking, fun-to-drive variant is the 2022 Kona SUV.

Photo: Hyundai

Kona N Line performance

It all starts under the hood, where the Kona N Line carries a new 1.6-liter direct-injected turbo engine paired with a specially tuned seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain combo yields a smooth, swift 195 horsepower. It also delivers 195 lb-ft of torque optimized for low-RPM responsiveness.

Photo: Hyundai

Kona N Line design

The entire Hyundai Kona lineup is getting a significant redesign for 2022, and the N Line trim pushes this new look the farthest. The newly reshaped front end includes a widened hood, an aerodynamic lip, and enlarged mesh air intakes. Bumper and fascia elements seamlessly merge with body-color protective cladding on the wheel arches and rocker panels.

The rear of the N Line shows off dual exhaust tips, a large diffuser, and a more aerodynamic bumper design. The trim’s sporty exterior look is completed by special 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The interior of the Kona N Line gets a unique look, too. Key features include metal pedals, black seats with red stitching and N branding, a black headliner, and N Line logos on the steering wheel and shifter.

Photo: Hyundai

Kona N Line tech

Hyundai didn’t give specifics on the Kona N Line’s standard infotainment and safety features. However, we do know the 2022 Kona lineup as a whole is getting an enlarged 8-inch touch screen as standard equipment. It’s also receiving a new 10.25-inch center display as an option. Other new high-tech arrivals include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dynamic Voice Recognition, and smartphone-enabled Digital Key. The new Kona also offers eight available SmartSense driver-assist technologies and enhanced Blue Link connective services.

