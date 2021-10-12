Kia Introduces New Design and Tech Updates for 2022 Forte
It’s finally here! The 2022 Kia Forte has made its debut and the small sedan has been updated with a new design identity and advanced technology. The Forte is one of the last Kia models to get updated for 2022, with the Rio and its five-door variant also recently being announced.
Refreshed style
The Forte was completely redesigned in 2019 and hasn’t seen many changes since then, other than the introduction of a GT trim. However, following in the footsteps of models like the K5 (Optima) and the Sorento, the new Forte arrives with updated styling for 2022 — including the new Kia logo.
Other visual updates include revised front and rear bumpers, sleeker headlights, LED fog lights that blend into the air-intake grille (on GT and GT-Line trims), new wheel designs, a sportier LED taillight, and a new trunk lid spoiler. Combined, all of these elements give the Forte a more aggressive, athletic feel.
Updated interior
Inside, the updates continue for the 2022 Forte. All trims receive a larger 4.2-inch color TFT LCD cluster behind the steering wheel as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the 8-inch touch-screen display. A larger 10.25-inch screen with navigation and free MapCare updates is standard on the upper GT and GT-Line trims. Rounding out the interior updates is the option of SynTex synthetic leather seating as well as an available rear USB charger.
Advanced safety
The 2022 Kia Forte is benefitting from an update to the Kia Drive Wise suite of safety technology. The base trim of the model comes with six standard features of the suite, including the newly available Lane Following Assist. Other new available options from the suite include Highway Driving Assist, Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve, Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Zone, and Safe Exit Warning.
Full specs for the 2022 Kia Forte are not yet available, but we do know the sedan will be available in four trim levels: FE, LXS, GT-Line, and GT. Pricing is likely to be announced closer to the vehicle’s release date.
