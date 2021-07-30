2022 Kia K5 Overview
As a replacement for the Optima, the Kia K5 was introduced last year as a 2021 model. Since then, the sporty sedan has starred in a handful of exhilarating marketing campaigns and even won a few awards from notable organizations. Now we’re headed into the 2022 model year, and while the K5 is mostly unchanged, there are a few updates worth mentioning.
What’s new on the 2022 Kia K5?
As with most 2022 Kia models, the new K5 will receive the updated Kia logo for all of its badging, inside and out. Additional updates include the Surround View Monitor on the EX trim, more wireless chargers, and standard navigation on the GT-Line, EX, and GT trims. A new package called “GT-Line AWD Premium” adds a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, LED projection headlights, available Highway Driving Assist, and available Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve.
Pricing
With all of these changes, pricing for the 2022 K5 has been adjusted based on trim:
- LX: $23,690 (+$100)
- LXS: $24,690 (+$100)
- GT-Line: $26,090 (+$600)
- EX: $28,590 (+$500)
- GT: $31,090 (+$500)
Exterior
Since it’s only its second year on the market, the 2022 Kia K5 doesn’t see many changes on its exterior other than new badging. The sporty sedan is available in eight colors, including three variations of Gray and Silver, Glacial White Pearl, Ebony Black, Passion Red Tint Coat, Sapphire Blue, and the incredibly unique Crystal Beige. The GT-Line and GT trims come with “GT” themed features like the grille and rear spoiler while the top-of-the-line GT exclusively has a quad-tip dual exhaust.
Interior
The first two trims of the new K5 come with an 8-inch touch-screen display while the upper three get a larger 10.25-inch touch screen with UVO link remote connectivity, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, and multi-device Bluetooth connectivity. Those three trims — GT-Line, EX, and GT — also come with a wireless phone charger while the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system is only an available option for the EX and GT (not standard on any trim). Notable standard infotainment features for the 2022 K5 include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB charge port, and voice recognition technology.
When it comes to driver comfort, you’ll want to opt for the GT-Line and above, which have a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar support. Unfortunately, the front passenger never gets a standard power-adjustable seat or power lumbar support; you can only add that as an available option on the EX and GT models. The lower trims are, sadly, somewhat barebones in the comfort department, as they are outfitted with cloth seats with no temperature adjustments. Heated and ventilated seats, as well as leather trimming, isn’t standard until you get to at least the GT-Line trim.
Performance and efficiency
There’s thankfully not as much discrepancy across the K5’s trims when it comes to performance. The base engine is a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder that’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Combined, you can expect to achieve up to 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. For more power, the top K5 GT trim comes with a 290-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with a “wet type” eight-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, pumping out a best-in-class 311 lb-ft of torque. Because it’s still a sedan, the 2022 K5 has appealing fuel economy numbers, coming in at a max of 38 mpg on the highway and 29 mpg in the city.
Safety
Kia has made a concerted effort to add many of its Drive Wise driver-assist systems to its newer vehicles. The 2022 K5 doesn’t have the most standard safety features — that designation goes to the Telluride — but standard systems include Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Pedestrian, Rear Occupant Alert, and Driver Attention Warning with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. As you move up the trims, you can add helpful technologies like:
- Parking Distance Warning-Reverse
- Safe Exit Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control – Curve
- Surround View Monitor
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning
