2022 Kia Seltos Overview
The Kia Seltos is still a fairly new model, but the small SUV has made quite an impression during its short tenure. While on the market, the Seltos has received awards from Kelley Blue Book, Wards Auto, Consumer Guide, and Autotrader. Heading into 2022, the Kia Seltos gets more standard safety and infotainment tech as well as a brand-new trim.
What’s new on the 2022 Kia Seltos?
The most exciting update for the 2022 Seltos is the addition of the Nightfall Edition trim. Unlike the Telluride, which offers unique Nightfall Edition features via an add-on package, the Seltos Nightfall Edition is its very own model. Helping the Seltos Nightfall Edition stand out even more than it already does are rugged roof rack rails, unique black alloy wheels, a sporty door garnish, and black exterior accents. Another 2022 update is more standard safety tech on all models, including Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection. To top it off, the 10.25-inch display with UVO link connectivity is now standard on all trims except the base LX.
Exterior
On the outside, the 2022 Kia Seltos is mostly unchanged except for the new Nightfall Edition trim. With its compact size at just 172 inches, the Seltos is ideal for city driving and tight parking spots. Its overall appeal comes from the aggressive, bold lines that give the Seltos a sense of motion, even when it’s parked. You can also choose from up to 12 color combinations for the Seltos’ exterior, including four two-tone color options: Dark Ocean Blue with a Clear White or Cherry Black roof, Starbright Yellow with a Cherry Black roof, or Clear White with a Cherry Black roof.
Interior
Having been named to Wards 10 Best User Experience List last year, Kia didn’t have much to improve on with the 2022 Seltos’ infotainment tech. However, rather than offering an 8-inch touch screen on four of its trims, a larger 10.25-inch touch screen is now the standard on all trims except the base LX. That display system comes with UVO link connectivity, remote start, and automatic climate control. However, the LX isn’t lacking in the tech department thanks to standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth, voice recognition, and a USB charging port.
You may want to skip the Seltos LX for extra comfort, though. As advanced as the base model is, it’s outfitted with manual air conditioning, cloth seating, and manually adjustable front seats. Premium comfort is standard on the EX and SX Turbo, which come with a 10-way power-adjustable SynTex driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar support. However, the Seltos Nightfall Edition does add heated front seats before you get to those two upper trims.
Performance and efficiency
The standard engine on the 2022 Seltos LX, S, and EX trims is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission for smooth shifting. Horsepower maxes out at 146 hp and fuel economy comes in at 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway with its standard AWD. The Nightfall Edition and SX Turbo models of the Seltos are equipped with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder capable of reaching a more thrilling 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy suffers as a result, maxing out at 25 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.
Safety
As previously mentioned, many of Kia’s Drive Wise driver-assist technologies have been added as standard to all 2022 Seltos models. Features that are exclusive to trims higher than the base include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Cyclist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Highway Driving Assist, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go.
