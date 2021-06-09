No Comments

[DETAILS] 2022 Kia Seltos Has a Turbocharged Nightfall Edition

The 2022 Seltos Nightfall Edition with blacked out 18-inch wheels

Photo: Kia

As Kia continues to roll out its 2022 model lineup, more special editions and unique packages are being announced for the automaker’s top models. The brand just recently celebrated the Stinger Scorpion Special Edition arriving at dealerships nationwide. Now, the 2022 Kia Seltos has debuted and is available as the turbocharged Nightfall Edition.

It’s Here: Get all the exciting details of the stylish 2022 Kia Stinger

You may recall the Nightfall Edition name, as it was first introduced as an add-on package for the 2021 Kia Telluride EX last July. But things are a bit different for the smaller Seltos, which gets its very own Nightfall Edition trim, rather than only being available as a $1,200 addition to the model.

The Seltos also gets an engine upgrade with the Nightfall Edition trim, whereas the Telluride only received aesthetic updates. Replacing the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder is a turbocharged 1.6-liter paired with a seven-speed Quick-Shift DCT transmission. This lifts horsepower up to 175 from 146 while still producing a modest 30 mpg on the highway with the standard all-wheel drive system.

Similar to the Telluride, the Seltos Nightfall Edition trim does come with a handful of features that give the crossover a sleek, elegant look.

Rugged roof rack rails

Unique 18-inch matte black alloy wheels

Black finish front grille

Sporty door garnish

Black exterior accents

Take a peek at the top-of-the-line 2022 Seltos SX Turbo interior

Photo: Kia

Kia is taking it even further by also including some of its Drive Wise safety features on the 2022 Seltos Nightfall Edition. The SUV will be equipped with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist-Rear and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist. For reference, these two features are standard on all Telluride models. However, the Telluride starts at $32,190 while the Seltos Nightfall Edition comes in at $26,690. If you’re willing to sacrifice space for added safety and saving money, the Seltos is the way to go.

Sporty Sedan: See what makes the 2021 Kia K5 so appealing

As more of its newer models receive the limited-edition treatment, like the now-sold-out EV6 First Edition, you have to wonder if Kia will be offering something special for the K5 sometime soon. I know I’ll be keeping an eye out for it in the coming months.