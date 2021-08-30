[PHOTOS] 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Arriving Soon
As part of its Plan S strategy to introduce 11 dedicated EVs by 2026, Kia has debuted the 2022 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV). The SUV has the same redesigned exterior as its gasoline-powered and hybrid variants, but it has the ability to go even further with an impressive — and competitive — overall range.
“The Sorento PHEV’s rare combination of drivability, efficiency, and spaciousness will make it a compelling choice for our customers,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. “We’re proud to have it join the popular Sorento model range while also playing a pivotal role in the launch of Kia’s Plan S electrification strategy.”
With its 66.9 kW electric motor and 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, the new Sorento PHEV can get up to 261 horsepower. That’s comparable to the likes of the hybrid Audi Q5 and more than the Honda CR-V hybrid SUV. But the most exciting news is that the Sorento PHEV has an estimated combined overall range of 460 miles, an all-electric range of 32 miles, and a 79 MPGe combined rating. And that’s with a standard all-wheel drive system with a center locking differential and Drive Mode Select.
Other notable features available on the new Kia PHEV include up to eight USB charging ports, an enhanced UVO link infotainment system, a dual-pane sunroof, and a Blind View Monitor that projects a live video view of nearby lanes in the instrument cluster when you activate a turn signal.
The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will be available at two trim levels: SX and SX-P. It’s slated to be available very soon with pricing announced closer to its on-sale date. But for the record, Kia did recently release 2022 Sorento pricing for its standard model and hybrid, coming in with MSRPs of $29,490 and $33,990, respectively. The PHEV should start a little higher than the hybrid, given its powertrain and range.
