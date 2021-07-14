2022 Kia Soul Ditches Manual Transmission and More Updates
According to Kia, sales of the iconic Soul have been up approximately 20 percent year-over-year. As such, the brand isn’t doing much to change the compact SUV for the 2022 model year. However, there are a few notable updates to mention as well as pricing changes across the Soul lineup.
Updates for the 2022 Kia Soul
For starters, the 2022 Kia Soul will be the first iteration of the Soul to receive the new Kia logo on its hood, liftgate, and center wheel caps. Other models like the all-new Carnival and 2022 Telluride already feature the new logo. The base LX trim gets a 1-inch increase for its display screen, moving up from 7 inches to 8. A larger 10.25-inch display screen with navigation is now the standard inside the S, X-Line, and GT-Line trims. Previously, this feature was only standard on the top two EX and Turbo trims. Those three aforementioned mid-level trims will also receive dual automatic climate control, a push-button start with an engine immobilizer, a wireless smartphone charger, and dual USB chargers.
One of the more shocking changes to the 2022 Soul is the removal of a manual transmission option, which was previously available on the base LX trim. Instead, it’s likely that all models will come with an Intelligent Variable Transmission or the premium seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (on the Soul Turbo). Also new for 2022 is the LX Technology Package that adds 16-inch alloy wheels and a long list of Kia Drive Wise driver-assist features. Rounding out the changes is the replacement of the Sparkling Silver exterior color with Steel Gray on the LX, S, and EX models.
2022 Kia Soul pricing
How do all of these changes affect pricing for the 2022 Soul? The biggest change in price is at the base level. The 2022 Soul LX now starts at $19,190 as opposed to $17,590 — a difference of $1,600. The S, GT-Line, and X-Line all increase by $800 while the EX and Turbo models increase by just $140 due to the lack of new features. The most top-of-the-line Soul Turbo now starts at $27,790. For reference, that’s just $200 less than the top trim of the 2022 Seltos, which comes in at $27,990 and offers a tiny bit more space than the Soul.
- LX: $19,190
- S: $21,490
- GT-Line: $22,590
- X-Line: $22,590
- EX: $23,490
- Turbo: $27,790
Kia has yet to replace the 2021 page on its website with 2022 Soul information, but many dealerships across the country are already advertising the model. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2022 Kia Soul.
