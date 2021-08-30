No Comments

2022 Kia Sportage Overview

While Kia has started to update various models, like the redesigned Sorento, the Sportage has arrived for 2022 with the same styling as before. It seems like the automaker will wait until the 2023 model year to introduce a new look for the Sportage. However, there are a few newly available options for the popular SUV.

What’s new on the 2022 Kia Sportage?

Last year’s Sportage was available at four trim levels: LX, S, EX, and SX Turbo. For 2022, the S trim is being replaced with a Nightfall Edition of the model. The 2021 Sportage also offered the LX Popular Package, but that is being replaced by the LX Value Edition Package that adds various convenience features that are often standard on higher trims (like Smart Welcome, heated front seats, Blind Spot Collision Warning, and more). The SX Turbo trim now comes with complimentary map updates for 10 years; this feature can also be added via the EX Technology Package. Finally, the Sportage Nightfall Edition and EX are getting a standard panoramic sunroof, which was previously only standard on the top SX Turbo trim.

Exterior

For all four of the Sportage’s trims, you can choose from the same five exterior colors: Sparkling Silver, Steel Gray, Pacific Blue, Hyper Red, and Black Cherry. Power-adjustable mirrors are standard, but once you move past the base trim, they are heated and have integrated LED turn signal indicators. One perk for the base LX is the heated rear glass, which is handy for chillier mornings when you want to defrost and get going quickly. However, most of the Sportage’s best exterior features begin at the Nightfall Edition, including roof rails, a panoramic sunroof with sunshade, and fog lights. As expected, the Nightfall Edition receives special badging, inside and out, as well as piano black accents on its exterior.

Interior

There’s a bit more variance with the 2022 Sportage’s interior between the trims. The base LX offers black or gray woven cloth, the Nightfall Edition comes with black or gray SynTex, the EX adds black or gray leather to the previously offered SynTex, and the SX Turbo only offers leather seating and adds a beige option. The base trim provides base-level comfort in the form of a six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat while the Nightfall Edition and above have a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support. However, it should be noted that the front passenger doesn’t get power-adjustable seating as standard until the top trim. Heated front seats are standard on the EX and above and ventilation is standard on the SX Turbo.

When it comes to tech, standard features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touch screen, Siri Eyes Free, a six-speaker audio system, an auxiliary audio input jack, a USB charge port, and two 12-volt power outlets. A wireless phone charger is available on the Nightfall Edition and EX but is standard on the top trim. Other SX Turbo standards include navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, a rear USB charging port, and a Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system with surround sound and Clari-Fi.

Performance and efficiency

The first three trims of the 2022 Sportage come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood that’s capable of 181 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque. As its name suggests, the SX Turbo has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that gets 240 hp and 237 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an electronically controlled six-speed automatic. All Sportage models come with standard front-wheel drive, but Dynamax all-wheel drive is available. With the FWD system, fuel economy comes in at 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway for the 2.4-liter while the turbo engine gets 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

Safety

For a while, I was certain that Kia was going to add most of its Drive Wise safety tech to all of its models’ base trims. But I have been proven wrong a lot lately, with many bottom models only getting a few driver-assist features. The 2022 Sportage LX has Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Driver Attention Warning. But as soon as you move up one trim, you get Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Blind-Spot Collision Warning. Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go is reserved for the Sportage SX Turbo.