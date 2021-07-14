No Comments

2022 Kia Stinger Receives Top Safety Pick+ Award From IIHS

2022 Kia Stinger GT

Photo: Kia

Since its debut, the Kia Stinger has impressed many with its stylish looks and mighty performance at a reasonable price. But the sport sedan has also been consistently safe over the years. Continuing this trend is the refreshed 2022 Stinger, which was recently given the coveted Top Safety Pick Plus award from the IIHS.

The Stinger was given the top safety award from the IIHS in 2019 but fell short with the 2020 and 2021 models by only achieving the Top Safety Pick designation (no “Plus”). But with the addition of standard LED headlights for 2022, Kia managed to nab that prized safety award once again with the Stinger.

According to Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America, the recognition from the IIHS means a lot to the company: “The Stinger fundamentally changed the way consumers viewed the Kia brand. This latest Top Safety Pick Plus rating from IIHS validates Kia’s relentless pursuit of improvement and advancement, and perfectly complements the Stinger’s highly regarded performance capabilities.”

LED headlights are a standard feature on the 2022 Kia Stinger

Photo: Kia

It wasn’t just the Stinger’s headlights that caught the attention of the IIHS. The sport sedan’s sturdy body structure withstood six vigorous crash tests for driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints. But of course, the suite of Kia Drive Wise safety systems also helped the vehicle achieve praise from the IIHS. Just some of the standard features include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

The 2022 Kia Stinger is the second model for the automaker to earn a TSP+ award from the IIHS this year. The 2021 K5 received the designation in March while six other Kia models received the Top Safety Pick award.