2022 Kia Stinger Prematurely Revealed in U.S. and Canada
While most of its lineup has been updated in the last few months, Kia has been holding back when it comes to its popular Stinger sedan. Sure, a 2021 model is available, but it’s simply a carryover with no changes. After unveiling the exciting K5 and the all-new Carnival, many were wondering if any other design changes were in the works. Yesterday, Kia gave us all a glimpse at the refreshed 2022 Stinger — but it may be too little, too late.
Via its media site, Kia debuted a preview of the restyled Stinger, showing off a rounded headlight and hood to match. Promising “more power, more technology, and a refined design,” Kia is planning a full reveal of the sporty sedan on March 16 at 1 p.m. EST. But it seems that some dealers across North America didn’t get that memo. With a simple search on Autotrader, you’ll find various listings for the 2022 model at dealers in the U.S. and Canada, complete with photos and minimal specs.
One dealer showed off an Ascot Green Stinger GT2 with a 3.3-liter V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. That’s nothing new compared to the 2021 model, which has the same engine and transmission under the hood. However, rumor has it that the V6 has been tinkered with to increase performance while a completely new 2.5-liter turbo engine will replace the current base engine.
While the sneak peek from Kia makes it look like there will be drastic changes to the Stinger’s exterior, it seems that the rounded lines are the extent of anything major. What’s likely most notable and exciting for avid fans of the brand is the new Kia logo found on the hood, rear, and steering wheel. We won’t know the full extent of the Stinger’s 2022 update until the official reveal next Tuesday. Stay tuned for additional updates.
