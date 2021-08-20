No Comments

2022 Tahoe, Suburban Have Increased 6.2-Liter V8 Availability

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: General Motors

Chevy significantly redesigned the Tahoe and Suburban for the 2021 model year. Although most of these models’ features will remain the same for the 2022 model year, Chevy is increasing the availability of the optional 6.2-liter V8 engine.

Check Out the Current Tahoe: A comprehensive overview

How is Chevy changing the engine lineups?

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

Currently, the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban each come standard with the 5.3-liter V8 on the LS, LT, RST, Z71, and Premier trims. This engine delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque as well as gets 20 mpg on the highway. The LS, LT, RST, Premier, and High Country trims offer the available Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel too. It produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque while reaching 28 mpg on the highway for the Tahoe and 27 mpg for the Suburban.

Only the High Country trim comes standard with the 6.2-liter V8, which puts out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque as well as gets 20 mpg on the highway. However, once Chevy releases the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban, you will be able to opt for the 6.2-liter V8 on the RST, Z71, and Premier trims too.

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The only way to choose this engine for the RST models will be to add the new Sport Performance Package as well. The package consists of two polished stainless-steel exhaust tips and Magnetic Ride Control. Similarly, you’ll have to add the new Off-Road Performance Package to the Z71 models in order to have the engine. It includes the same exhaust tips as the Sport Performance Package. The Premier is the sole trim to offer the 6.2-liter V8 as a standalone option.

How Do the Two SUVs Differ? Features of the Suburban

Chevy has not yet revealed the prices for the 2022 models. However, given that the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban are set to release later this year, more information should come out soon.