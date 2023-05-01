No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

For more than five decades, the Chevy Camaro has been the go-to performance car for many. This iconic vehicle will say goodbye after the 2024 model year, but you can still get your hands on a 2023 Camaro, which underwent minimal updates.

Chevy Electrification: Get to know more about new Chevy EVs

What’s new for the 2023 Chevy Camaro?

Across the 2023 Camaro lineup, there are some minor changes in regard to the car’s style. The Camaro LS, SS, LT, LT1, and ZL1 trims get new Radiant Red Metallic and Sharkskin Metallic exterior colors. The LT and LT1, specifically, have a new 20-inch split five-spoke forged aluminum wheel design available. Other than that, the Camaro remains mostly unchanged from the 2022 model year.

Exterior

In addition to the two new colors, you can paint your 2023 Chevy Camaro in other options like Red Hot, Summit White, Black, Vivid Orange Metallic, Shadow Gray Metallic, Riverside Blue Metallic, and Rapid Blue. The latest Camaro has three design packages available. Design Package 1 features things like black metallic hash mark stripes and other black accents. Design Package 2 has a black or silver center strip while Design Package 3 offers a hood stripe with hash mark stripes and other elevated design elements. Along with those, the ZL1 1LE, SS 1LE, and RS packages blend performance and style with various upgrades. There are also two special edition Camaro models: Redline as well as Shock and Steel.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

The interior of the 2023 Camaro focuses on what most people are looking for in a sports car: sporty elements. This includes available options like carbon fiber trim on various features, multiple colors for the door accents, embroidered Camaro logos, heated and ventilated front seats, spectrum lighting, memory settings, suede trimming, and Recaro performance bucket seats.

Technology

You’ll find the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system in the Chevy Camaro, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and an available Wi-Fi hotspot. Other standard tech systems include a six-speaker audio system and Bluetooth. You can get even more connectivity features like an available wireless charging pad, available Alexa built-in, a Bose premium audio system, and a head-up display. There’s also an available Performance Data Recorder that captures your drives and will provide you with real-time data so you can analyze your performance.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

You can choose from a wide range of engine and transmission options on the new Camaro. The standard is a 2.0-liter turbo that gets 275 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque, and 30 mpg on the highway. Moving up to the available 3.6-liter V6 increases output to 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque; there’s also an available 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission with this engine.

The available 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine gets 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. It also takes the Camaro from 0-60 mph in just 4.0 seconds. This engine is standard on Camaro LT1 and SS trims. The top engine is the 6.2-liter LT4 Supercharged V8 that delivers a whopping 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its 1.7-liter Eaton supercharger, you can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Additional performance-specific features on the 2023 Camaro include an available dual-mode exhaust, launch control, and magnetic ride control.

Safety

As fun as it is to drive, the new Camaro is also safe. It comes with standard LED daytime running lamps, OnStar, Teen Driver, a rear vision camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system. If you want to go beyond the standard systems, you can add available features like Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Forward Collision Alert.