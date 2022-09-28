No Comments

Chrysler Sends 300 Off with 485-Horsepower 2023 300C

The 2023 Chrysler 300C shows out one more time

Photo: Stellantis

Chrysler, like all other brands under the Stellantis umbrella, is full steam ahead on electrification — and that means saying so long to its marquee vehicles in their current form. And with the 2023 Chrysler 300C, the premium sedan with a nearly 70-year legacy behind it bids us adieu (for now) with a whole bunch of power.

2023 Chrysler 300C brings that HEMI heat

Pictured: all that beef

Photo: Stellantis

The 2023 Chrysler 300C eases the American luxury sedan into its latest retirement, but it does not go gentle into that good night. Raging beneath its hood: a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 set to pump out 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to this muscle, the last Chrysler 300C will hit 0-60 mph in right around 4.3 seconds.

For context, the current 2022 Chrysler 300S is best-in-class among large sedans for V8 performance. That car puts down 363 ponies and 394 lb-ft of torque with its 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and its iconic legacy in the automotive world,” said Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell. “The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.”

Chrysler ending 300 production in 2023

Drivers will want to act fast if they hope to get their hands on the 2023 Chrysler 300C. Chrysler is only building 2,000 models for the United States. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. That’s it. Donezo. Chrysler wraps production of the 300 after 2023, and we will have to wait and see what the all-electric future may hold for it.

The 1955 Chrysler 300 Sport Coupe is a stone-cold classic

Photo: Stellantis

We already know what’s in its past. Chrysler introduced the 300 in 1955 with a 300-horsepower HEMI V8, and it’s been a hit over the years. After a hiatus, it returned in 2005 and was promptly named MotorTrend Car of the Year.

After the Chrysler 300 goes down for the count, the brand will be down to the Pacifica as its sole product. But that won’t last long. Chrysler will launch its first EV by 2025 and plans to offer a fully electric lineup by 2028.