2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee Buzzes in for Last Call

The Super Bee is back for the Dodge’s Last Call

Photo: Stellantis

Dodge is saying so long to the Challenger and Charger, which will be replaced with … well, probably the Dodge Challenger and Charger, but as badass electrics. In a fitting goodbye, this dynamic duo is being sent off with a barrage of 2023 special edition models that Dodge dubs Last Call. Among these is the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee, resurrecting a name we haven’t seen in nearly 10 years.

Dodge brings back the Super Bee for Charger’s Last Call

The last time Dodge busted out the Super Bee name was for the 2014 Charger SRT8. But the name is best known for the HEMI-powered, Coronet-based coupe that ran from 1968-70 and the Charger-based economy muscle car from 1971. In its brief existence, the Super Bee helped put Dodge on the map as one of the go-tos for muscle car lovers.

But this isn’t just some nostalgia act Dodge is pulling. The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee will be the most powerful car under the Super Bee banner, serving up the Scat Pack’s 392 HEMI V8 and every bit of its 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque.

“The Dodge Super Bee is more than commemorative of a cool heritage name — it is also a Charger variant of the Challenger 1320 grassroots race package,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. “The special-edition 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee once again offers a Dodge vehicle that is equally at home on the street or on the drag strip.”

Super Bee Widebody gets 18-inch drag wheels wrapped in 315 drag radials

Photo: Stellantis

And to make sure it flies right on the strip, Dodge equips the Charger Super Bee with standard drag tires as well as an adaptive damping suspension with Drag mode. Of course, there’s also a show-off element to it with unique exterior badging and graphics that give it a buzzier look.

Dodge is offering just 1,000 examples of the 2023 Charger Super Bee evenly distributed across two variants. Models based on the Charger Scat Pack come in B5 Blue while the Scat Pack Widebody version comes in Plum Crazy.

More Last Call reveals coming in September, at SEMA

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown is one of seven Last Call models

Photo: Stellantis

August was already a big month for Dodge with the reveals of the Durango SRT Hellcat, Hornet, and all-electric Charger Daytona SRT concept. September should be pretty big, too. In addition to the Super Bee and 2023 Challenger Shakedown revealed last month, Dodge will show off four more Last Call special-edition models over the next three weeks, including two next Wednesday.

The seventh and final will bow at the 2022 SEMA Show, so expect something exceptionally big and fast and mean and kickass and fast and fast. You wouldn’t expect less from Dodge.