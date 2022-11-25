No Comments

Ford Bronco Sport Adds Black Diamond Off-Road Package

2023 Ford Bronco Black Diamond Off-Road Package adds skid plates and graphics

Photo: Ford

Ford can’t help itself but to make one of its hottest vehicles even more appealing. Not only is the Ford Bronco Sport available in a cool new Heritage Edition for 2023, but it’s also now getting a rad Black Diamond Off-Road Package.

Optional for the Bronco Sport Big Bend and Outer Banks, the Black Diamond Off-Road Package adds four additional skid plates, 17-inch Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum steelie-look wheels, grippy all-terrain tires, and unique matte black exterior graphics. The package also requires the addition of the Class II Trailer Tow Package with Trailer Sway Control, beefing up both models’ trailering potential and adding a full-size spare tire.

Black Diamond Off-Road Package includes a unique Bronco logo hood graphic

Photo: Ford

And you get all that on top of two already well-equipped models. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend gets upgrades over the base model a MOLLE strap system while the Outer Banks adds features like LED fog lamps and a windshield wiper de-icer.

If the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package has you thinking it might be time to pull the trigger on a 2023 Bronco Sport, Ford is giving you one more good reason to make it happen. If you purchase a 2023 Bronco Sport, you’ll get complimentary access to one of the four Bronco Off-Roadeos around the country.

Ford runs Bronco Off-Roadeo sites in Horseshoe Bay just outside of Austin; Mt. Potosi near Las Vegas; Moab; and checks notes Gilford, New Hampshire. Attendees learn how to push their Bronco or Bronco Sport to the limit on what amounts to an off-road playground. Ford also announced that the Moab and Horseshoe Bay sites are adding Winter Weekends to their offerings.