2023 GMC Acadia Overview

Photo: GMC

The 2023 GMC Acadia is a three-row SUV that emphasizes family-friendly functionality and smart safety tech. For the latest model year, it’s mostly a carryover, but it offers a few new cosmetic tweaks.

The 2023 GMC Acadia is available at SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali.

Exterior

The Acadia’s exterior remains largely unchanged for the 2023 model year, with the exception of three new paint colors: Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Ultra Blue Metallic, and Sterling Metallic. These new hues will replace three outgoing paint colors: Satin Steel Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, and Cayenne Red Tintcoat.

This SUV’s returning features include an available hands-free power liftgate on the SLT, AT4, and Denali trims, along with available Hitch View for an easier time lining up your vehicle with a trailer. Carry a little more cargo with available roof rails.

Interior

Inside the Acadia, you’ll find three spacious rows of seating, which can allow you to bring along six or seven passengers depending on whether you pick bench seating or captain’s chairs. In addition to its spacious seating area, the Acadia features 12.8 cubic feet of storage space behind the third row. Flatten these rear seats for 41.7 cubic feet of space, or fold down the entire rear seating area for 79 cubic feet of cargo space.

Plus, the Acadia features plenty of standard amenities and available luxuries to choose from. Every model comes equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and standard tri-zone automatic climate control. For more comfort on the go, equip your Acadia with leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, an automatic heated steering wheel, and heated rear outboard seats. And in terms of tech tools, the Acadia offers wireless smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth wireless capabilities, and an 8-inch infotainment touch screen.

Powertrain

The latest model of the Acadia offers two powertrain choices. The standard 228-horsepower inline-four engine provides 258 lb-ft of torque and up to 3,500 pounds of towing capability. Upgrade to the 3.6-liter V6 for 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque, along with a maximum towing capacity of 4,000 pounds.

Safety

Every model of the Acadia comes equipped withGMC Pro Safety Plus package, a suite of nine advanced driver-assist technologies. These safety features include Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. You can also enjoy more peace of mind thanks to tech tools like Front and Rear Park Assist.

To learn more about the GMC Acadia, check out our analysis on how it stacks up against the GMC Terrain.