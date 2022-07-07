No Comments

2023 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Get Freedom Edition Package

2023 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions

Photo: Stellantis

America is one of the countries in the world, and Jeep is celebrating that fact by bringing back a popular option for the 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler. Both vehicles get a Freedom package for the upcoming model year, offering upgrades up to and including an American flag decal.

New Freedom editions get American flag decal, other features

The Freedom package will be available on the Sport S trims for the 2023 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler. Adding $3,295 to the cost of each, this special edition features an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate or swing gate, a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, and black wheels. You also get an American flag decal over the Jeep emblem on the front quarter panels.

Inside, the Jeep Gladiator Freedom edition and Wrangler Freedom edition offer cloth seating trimmed in leather and black accent stitching. Jeep promises other “military-themed exterior and interior design cues” as part of the package.

Head of Jeep Jim Morrison says that the package honors both the brand’s history and members of the armed forces. Jeep was recently named Brand Keys’ most patriotic brand for the 20th consecutive year.

“With our 1941 origins rooted in the military, we at the Jeep brand are proud of our heritage, and the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are a tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen,” said Morrison.

To back that point, Jeep plans to donate a $250 cut of each $3,295 package to unspecified military charities. Jeep also offers a $500 military bonus cash offer for qualifying active and newly retired service members.

Jeep will open orders for both Freedom edition vehicles later this month. Deliveries will kick off in November.