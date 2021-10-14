No Comments

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV To Get New Super-All Wheel Control

The 2023 Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The next Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be all-new, coming with more features and an improved Super-All Wheel Control system. Take a look at how Mitsubishi is updating this system.

How has Super-All Wheel Control changed?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The new 2023 Outlander PHEV will have a twin-motor four-wheel-drive system, comprised of a motor at the front and a motor at the back of the SUV. This system will send the driving force to both the front and rear wheels, depending on the driving and road conditions.

Super-All Wheel Control combines Active Yaw Control, Active Stability Control, and the Anti-lock Braking System. The twin-motor 4WD system will work with Super-All Wheel Control on the 2022 Outlander PHEV. Together, they will enhance the Outlander PHEV’s maneuverability.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

While most models have a braking control system that handles the brake forces only for the wheels up front, the improved Super-All Wheel Control system will use a braking control system for the left and right rear wheels too. By doing so, it will optimize the performance of each tire and lower the load on the front tires. Ultimately, it will be easier to handle the Outlander PHEV and stay safe in different conditions.

You will also be able to select between seven drive modes to adjust the Outlander PHEV’s performance to suit your needs. Normal mode is ideal for paved roads, while Power mode is best if you want powerful acceleration. For more efficient, eco-friendly drives, you can go for Eco mode. If you need to drive in the rain or on unpaved roads, Gravel mode improves handling. And Snow mode keeps the Outlander PHEV stable on slippery, snow-covered roads.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will first make its debut in Japan either late this year or early next year. Then, it will arrive at U.S. dealerships during the second half of 2022.