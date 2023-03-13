No Comments

2024 Buick Encore GX Adds Avenir and ST Trims

Photo: Buick

Expect fresh front-end styling and updated interior technologies when the redesigned 2024 Buick Encore GX hits dealerships this spring. This small SUV will also be offering an expanded lineup with two new trim levels: the Avenir and the Sport Touring.

Photo: Buick

Interior and exterior upgrades

On the exterior, the front end of the Encore GX incorporates Buick’s new design language, including the reimagined tri-shield logo, a forward-thrust grille, and winged LED signature lighting. The Encore GX is also available with new LED taillamps and 18-inch or 19-inch wheel designs.

The biggest interior change is the new Virtual Cockpit System. This setup integrates an 11-inch infotainment screen and 8-inch digital driver display, both of which wrap around the driver’s seat to optimize visibility and reach. It also features a new customizable home screen and technologies like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Photo: Buick

New ST and Avenir trim levels

In previous years, the Encore GX has offered a Sport Touring (or ST) Package, and for 2024 it becomes its own trim. Key features include gloss black bumpers and an available black contrast roof on the outside and a flat-bottom steering wheel and stitched ST head-restraint logos on the inside.

The luxurious Avenir trim shows off special wheels, accents, and badging on the outside. The interior comes with leather seating, a Whisper Beige and Jet Black interior, and embroidered logos on the head restraints.

Photo: Buick

Encore GX performance and safety

For the most part, Encore GX performance specs and safety features carry over from the previous model year. A 1.2-liter turbo engine that generates 137 horsepower comes standard, and there’s also an available 1.3-liter turbo that makes 155 horsepower. All trims are available with AWD.

For safety, the Buick Driver Confidence package provides six standard features: Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and automatic high beams.

