2024 Cadillac XT4 Overview

If you’re in the market for a small luxury SUV, the Cadillac XT4 is a top option for many. Introduced in 2018, this subcompact crossover features signature Cadillac stylings and a sporty powertrain that is impressive for its size. Here are the details on the 2024 XT4, which starts at $37,895 and is available at dealerships nationwide.

Performance

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is available at three trim levels — Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury — and they are all equipped with the same powertrain. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that delivers 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque when the SUV is filled with premium gasoline. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the XT4 gets a max 24 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway.

All new XT4 models are standard with front-wheel drive, but are available with all-wheel drive. This makes efficiency drop slightly to 23 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. Additional performance features on this Cadillac SUV include a Driver Mode Selector with Tour, Sport, and Snow/Ice modes; an available Active Sport Suspension; and Active Fuel Management.

Exterior

With signature Cadillac style, the 2024 XT4 doesn’t necessarily stand out among the rest of the brand’s lineup. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t look good driving down the street. Exterior color options range from vibrant hues like Radiant Red Tintcoat and Deep Sea Metallic to the unique Emerald Lake Metallic (as well as standard black, gray, and white variants).

Wheel designs change based on the trim you choose, but they all measure 18-20 inches tall. Similarly, the exterior accent trim varies depending on the trim you go with. For example, the XT4 Sport has body-color door handles while the Luxury and Premium Luxury models feature satin chrome accents on the doors.

Interior

The new Cadillac XT4 has a cabin with enough room for up to five people, offering a best-in-class 39.5 inches of rear legroom. When you fold down those rear seats, you’ll have 48.9 cubic feet of total cargo room available. The cargo area, with the back seats up, measures at 22.5 cubic feet.

Besides the space you’ll have for your friends and cargo, the XT4 interior comes with all kinds of convenient and premium amenities. An available dual panel glass power sunroof creates the illusion of a larger cabin. Remote start is standard on all models, letting you get the interior ready before you leave the house. If you want heated and ventilated seats or a heated steering wheel, you’ll have to shell out for the available Cold Weather Package, which retails at $850 on the Cadillac website.

Technology

Thankfully, Cadillac made up for making you pay for heated seats by putting an expansive 33-inch diagonal advanced color LED display with Google Built-In inside every model. This infotainment system comes with navigation capability, connected apps, natural voice recognition, wireless smartphone connectivity, and personalized profiles for driver settings.

If music is a high priority for your new SUV, consider adding the available AKG 14-speaker audio system with an auxiliary amplifier. Otherwise, you’ll have to settle for the standard 7-speaker system.

Safety

The Cadillac Smart System suite of driver-assist features is standard on every 2024 XT4. This includes systems like Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, an HD rear vision camera, Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. More comprehensive features like HD Surround Vision, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Speed Limit Assist are available features.

As you would expect, you’ll get GM-specific safety features that can be found on other brands like Chevy, GMC, and Buick. This includes standard Teen Driver as well as 3 years on OnStar Remote Access.