No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

One of Chevrolet’s sportiest SUVs, the 2024 Blazer showcases athletic styling, advanced technologies, and premium features to match its dynamic performance options. The Blazer is available in 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier trim levels for the new model year.

The Blazer Goes Electric: Take a sneak peek at the new Blazer EV

Performance and handling

Blazer LT and Premier trims feature a 2.0-liter engine that delivers 228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and a 3,250-pound towing max. The RS trim upgrades performance with a 3.6-liter V6 that’s good for 308 horsepower, 270 lb-ft of torque, and 4,500 pounds of max towing. Both engines connect to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Regular AWD is available on LT and Premier, while RS boasts twin-clutch Advanced AWD for improved grip and handling. A fully independent suspension comes standard to keep the Blazer’s ride smooth.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

The Chevrolet Blazer accentuates its long, sporty silhouette with standard exterior features like 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, and a signature chrome-and-black grille. Most models also also offer options like a power panoramic sunroof, a power programmable liftgate, and roof rails. The Midnight/Sport Edition package adds gloss-black wheels and numerous black exterior accents, while the Redline Edition package makes this blacked-out look more colorful with red-accented wheels and red-outlined badging.

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

The Blazer’s cabin seats five people, or you can fold the rear seats flat and gain 64.2 cubic feet of total cargo space. Standard interior features include Active Noise Cancellation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and premium cloth trim. As a new upgrade for 2024, heated front seats come standard, too. Depending on the trim level, deluxe options like leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and ambient interior lighting are available as well.

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer ensures connectivity with a standard 10.2-inch center display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and enhanced voice recognition. Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Alexa Built-In, and in-vehicle apps are available as well. Higher trims can add connected navigation, a Bose premium sound system, and an 8-inch digital driver display.

To ensure safety, the Blazer deploys standard Chevy Safety Assist technologies like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lake Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. The available Driver Confidence package adds Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

Shopping for a new Chevrolet SUV? For more options, check out The News Wheel’s overviews of the 2024 Equinox and 2024 Trailblazer.