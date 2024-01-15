No Comments

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

When it comes to performance cars, Chevy has the Camaro and an array of Corvette models that offer varying kinds of power and efficiency. The Corvette Stingray is what most would call the intro or starter Corvette due to its more affordable price.

What’s new for the 2024 Corvette Stingray?

Chevrolet has updated quite a bit on the new Corvette Stingray. On the outside are new color options like Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat, Cacti Green, and Riptide Blue Metallic. There’s also a power hood pull-down, two new available wheel designs, and five new accent-color choices with available full-length dual racing stripes. If that’s not enough to make the Corvette Stingray your own, there are also available Coupe and Convertible engine appearance packages as well as an available LT2 engine cover in Sterling Silver or Edge Red.

Safety was also something Chevy prioritized with the 2024 Corvette Stingray. A Rear Camera Mirror is now standard on all trims while every model also comes with a comprehensive list of driver-assist systems. Other tech that’s now available — on the 1LT trim — is a Performance Data Recorder.

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

Along with all of the previously mentioned exterior updates, the new Corvette Stingray has a wide range of wheel and tire options available. The standard are 19-inch front/20-inch rear Bright Silver-painted aluminum wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires. While the sizes don’t change with the available options, the design and finishes do.

When it comes to useful features, the Corvette Stingray’s exterior is outfitted with body-color, heated power-adjustable mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators. An auto-dimming feature is added on the 2LT and 3LT trims.

Interior

The interior of the Chevy Corvette Stingray was built for the driver. The seats are categorized into GT1, GT2, and Competition Sport categories. The GT1 seat, wrapped in Nappa leather, is standard on 1LT and 2LT trims. The available GT2 seat has a carbon-fiber trim and a seatback halo. The top-of-the-line seat is the Competition Sport, which has aggressive bolsters and performance textiles in high-wear areas.

Moving past the base 1LT trim up to 2LT gives you an assortment of standard amenities like cargo nets, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a memory system, power lumbar and bolster control, and a Universal Home Remote. The 3LT trim comes with a sueded microfiber-wrapped upper interior trim package that includes the A-pillar trim, visors, headliner, and window/windshield trim.

Photo: Chevrolet

Technology

To help you stay connected and entertained, the Chevrolet infotainment system comes with Google built-in and an 8-inch color touch screen. Wireless charging is standard on 2LT and 3LT while wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all models.

The base 1LT Corvette Stingray has a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system. But 2LT and 3LT models give you more with a 14-speaker Bose Performance Series system. These two trims also have a Head-Up Display that shows vital vehicle details projected onto the windshield.

Performance and efficiency

Performance is what you’d expect with the Corvette, and that’s certainly the case with the new Corvette Stingray. The standard 6.2-liter V8 direct-injection engine is paired with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission to deliver 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. If you add the available Performance exhaust or Z51 Performance Package, you’ll increase output to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.