2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Overview

2024 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty work truck, you’ve no doubt considered the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and Silverado 3500 HD models. Here’s what you can expect to see on the 2024 versions of these tough trucks.

What’s New on the 2024 Silverado HD?

For starters, the 2024 Silverado HD models arrive with more power than before. The newly standard Allison 10-speed automatic transmission lends itself to the Silverado HD’s 6.6-liter V8 gas engine that can now deliver 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. It also increased its GCWR to 26,000 pounds, up from last year’s 24,000.

Visually, you’ll certainly notice a more refreshed Silverado HD. The 2500 and 3500 trucks have new headlights, grille, and fasciae. Six new colors are also available, including the sleek Dark Ash. Inside, a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment system is now standard on LT trims and higher. Speaking of tech, the 2024 Silverado HD has a ton of new trailering tech available as well as a longer list of driver-assist safety technology.

Performance & Capability

According to Chevrolet, the 2024 Silverado HD has a max available trailering capacity of 36,000 pounds, a max available payload capacity of 7,920 pounds, and a max available torque of 975 lb-ft. You’ll have to play around with the engine options to get your ideal amount of power in certain areas, though, as those specs aren’t for one specific model. With a gas engine, for example, the max towing comes in at 19,150 pounds. But it should be noted that the 2500 HD does offer a segment-leading max Crew Cab towing capability of 22,100 pounds.

To help you handle all of that power, Chevy has a handful of standard and available systems at the ready. The new Silverado HD actually offers up to 14 available camera views, including Transparent Trailer View, which is new for 2024. Additional tech includes Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailering — two systems that are recognizable on standard vehicles but go a bit above for trailering needs.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior & Interior Design

For the first time, the Silverado HD is available in a High Country Midnight Edition. This blacked-out version of the truck screams cool with the following black accents:

Grille bar

Skid plate

Badging

Mirror caps

Door handles

Hood vent

Bumpers

Power-retractable assist steps

20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires

There are also the Z71 Sport Edition and Z71 Chrome Sport Edition models for the 2024 Silverado HD, which add various visual flair to the truck like chrome detailing and more. And on the inside, you’ll have the option of a Regular Cab, Double Cab, or Crew Cab.

Safety & Infotainment Technology

As mentioned previously, the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD gets some new safety systems added to its list of standard features. This includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam High Beam Assist.

In regards to infotainment, the Silverado HD offers an available 13.4-inch touch screen that pairs beautifully with the 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center. But the most exciting available tech feature might be Google built-in compatibility, which lets you connect like never before in the truck.