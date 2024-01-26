No Comments

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The Chrysler Pacifica has come a long way towards growing past its reputation as a plain-Jane people mover. This smart minivan is loaded with family-focused innovations, helpful tech tools, and plenty of safety features. Here’s what the Pacifica brings to the table.

Exterior

It boasts a refined silhouette, bright LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and a variety of wheel designs that run the gamut from 17 to 20 inches. Dress up the Pacifica by choosing from six exterior colors, including the playful Red Hot Pearl-Coat and the sophisticated Fathom Blue Pearl-Coat.

Interior

Everything about the Pacifica’s interior was designed with busy families in mind. If you need a little help keeping an eye on your kids, consider the available FamCAM interior camera system, which allows you to check on your littlest passengers — even if they’re in rear-facing baby seats. The Stow ‘n Vac onboard vacuum cleaner makes it easier to keep the cabin clean. And if you’re planning a long road trip, your kids will love the available Uconnect Theater System with Amazon Fire TV integration.

It seats up to eight passengers and makes reconfiguring the cabin is a snap with the Pacifica’s signature Stow ‘n Go seating. Thanks to this innovative seating system, this minivan offers up to 243 possible configurations, allowing you to create just the right mix of seating and cargo space.

Speaking of cargo space, the roomy Pacifica provides 32.3 cubic feet of capacity behind the third row. That’s enough space for diaper bags, strollers, or bikes for a family day trip. Fold down the rear seating area for up to 140.5 cubic feet of storage space.

Power and performance

The Pacifica offers two powertrain options — a plug-in hybrid and a gas-powered combustion engine. The 3.6-liter V6 gas engine delivers 287 horsepower and earns up to 28 mpg on the highway. It’s also powerful enough to tow up to 3,600 pounds, so it can do double duty and haul a small boat for your next family outdoor adventure.

Choose the PHEV model for 260 horsepower, 32 miles of all-electric driving range, and up to 82 MPGe. Thanks to its efficient performance, this plug-in hybrid can carry you up to 520 miles on a full tank and battery.

Safety

Like any good family vehicle, the Pacifica puts safety at the forefront. That’s why Chrysler loaded it with over 115 security and safety features — more than any other model in its class. A few notable innovations include LaneSense lane departure warning, an available 360-degree Surround View Camera, and the Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking System. ParkSense Rear Park Assist even takes the guesswork out of maneuvering your minivan into a tight parking spot.

To learn more about the Chrysler Pacifica, check out our coverage of the model.