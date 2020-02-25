No Comments

Dodge Durango and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Make List of 13 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2020

2020 Dodge Durango Citadel AWD

Photo: FCA

Since an SUV is designed for road trips and as a family-hauler, you need it to be spacious and comfortable for you and your passengers. Two FCA models — the 2020 Dodge Durango and 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid — provide both comfort and space, according to the editors at U.S. News & World Report who named the two well-equipped SUVs to their list of the 13 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2020.

Road-trip Comfort: 2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango GT

Photo: FCA

Landing in the number eight spot, the 2020 Dodge Durango earned praise for its roomy cabin, impressive towing capability, and intuitive tech.

“In its standard configuration, the Durango seats five passengers in two comfortable rows. The optional third row is easy to access and provides enough room for adults, which isn’t the case with many three-row SUVs,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

You can seamlessly sync your smartphone for a connected, entertaining ride while enjoying a tri-zone automatic climate-controlled cabin.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

Although technically a minivan, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid impressed the editors so much they had to give it the number seven spot on the list. The plug-in hybrid powertrain also sets it apart from the other vehicles on the list.

“The Pacifica Hybrid features a spacious and comfortable cabin, easy-to-use technology, a coddling ride, and eager acceleration. It has three rows of seats and room for up to eight passengers. Its second-row seats are ultra-comfortable, and its third-row provides easy access and can accommodate adult passengers,” Loveday writes.

Eco-friendly Family-hauler: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.4-inch touch screen to brilliantly display your selections, and power-sliding rear doors that allow your passengers easier access in and out of the well-equipped minivan are standard features.