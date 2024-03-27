No Comments

2024 INFINITI QX60 Overview

Photo: INFINITI

The 2024 INFINITI QX60 proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style and luxury for family-friendly utility. This upscale three-row SUV delivers the latest tech features, stylish good looks, and advanced safety innovations. Here’s what the INFINITI QX60 does to revitalize your daily commute.

Exterior

On the outside, the INFINITI QX60 features a smooth, elegant, and sophisticated design with sweeping curves and a confident stance. Its minimalist exterior gives it a clean, upscale look, while its bold grille and angular headlights give it an aggressive twist. Customize your QX60 by choosing from a range of six two-tone color schemes and eight solid paint colors.

Interior

This three-row SUV seats seven passengers and can accommodate up to 75.4 cubic feet of cargo. When you opt for the captain’s chairs, you’ll have room for six passengers and easier access to the third row. Plus, INFINITI Zero Gravity front seats are designed to take some strain out of long car rides, while an available motion-activated liftgate makes it easy to access the cargo bay when your hands are full.

When it comes to amenities, comfort and luxury are a priority in the INFINITI QX60. Available heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and multi-zone climate control will keep your whole crew comfortable in every season. You can also add some style with semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, ambient lighting, and open-pore wood accents.

Powertrain

Every model of the INFINITI QX60 comes with a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engine. This dynamo channels 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque through a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to this spirited engine, the QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds. And for a more confident ride, opt for Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and the Drive Mode Selector, which offers five settings, each tailored to specific conditions.

Safety and technology

The QX60 makes convenience a priority with an intuitive infotainment system and plenty of connectivity features. All trims come standard with a 12.3-inch INFINITI InTouch system with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto. An available 10.8-inch head-up display helps you keep your eyes on the road by projecting vital driving data into your line of sight. And to spice up your daily drive, consider equipping your ride with the 17-speaker Bose® Performance series audio system.

When it comes to luxury models, the 2024 INFINITI QX60 fills a niche for family-friendly models. See how it compares to other INFINITI vehicles by checking out our model overviews.