2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Overview

Photo: Jeep

Jeep vehicles are known for their adventure-ready designs and outdoorsy fans. That’s why the automaker opted to release a greener version of its classic model — the the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. This plug-in hybrid delivers the power and capability of a classic Wrangler along with efficient performance and a smaller carbon footprint.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is available at five trim levels: Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, and Rubicon X.

Exterior

With rugged styling and an iconic design, the Wrangler 4xe has all capability you’d expect from a classic Jeep. It offers a removable top, 34 inches of water fording capability, 12.9 inches of ground clearance, and a crawl ratio of 100:1. All models of the Wrangler 4xe come standard with skid plates, Dana solid front and rear axles, a two-speed transfer case, and tow hooks. Four-wheel disk brakes, traction control, and 33-inch tires provide even more confidence on rough terrain.

Interior

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe offers comfort and high-tech convenience. Optimize the cockpit with 12-way power seating, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and available amenities including a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.

In terms of tech, the Wrangler 4xe comes with the impressive 12.3-inch touch-screen display. This Uconnect infotainment system features wireless smartphone connectivity and Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight devices. Available Send & Go technology lets you forward navigation instructions from your phone to your vehicle’s infotainment system. The Wrangler 4xe also makes vehicle ownership easier with Remote Start capabilities and Vehicle Health Reports.

Powertrain

The Wrangler 4xe is a far cry from an underpowered electrified vehicle. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged PHEV powertrain unleashes 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Despite all that power, it still delivers an impressive 49 MPGe and an estimated driving range of 370 miles. Plus, the Wrangler 4xe is easy to keep charged. Use its included Level 1 home charging equipment to bring it up to 100% in 12 hours. If you upgrade to a Level 2 charger, you’ll be able to recharge the battery in an estimated two hours.

Safety

Like many other Jeep models, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe comes with a plethora of smart safety technologies. Among its 85 safety and security features, you’ll find innovations like Drowsy Driver Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and the Traffic Sign Information System, which relays vital information like speed limits for easy viewing.

Learn more about the latest Jeep models