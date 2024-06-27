No Comments

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage is a compact hatchback that’s affordable and practical. Although it boasts budget-friendly pricing, it comes equipped with the modern tech tools and smart safety features that young drivers crave.

Exterior

The Mirage boasts a sporty, compact design and a range of vibrant colors. Choose between eight bold paint options, including unique hues like Sand Yellow, Wine Red Metallic, and Sapphire Blue Metallic. Choose the Black Edition for a two-tone color scheme that stands out from the crowd. You can also opt for the RALLIART model to make a statement with exclusive graphics, custom accessories, and a stylish White Diamond exterior paint color.

Interior

On the inside, the Mirage can seat up to five passengers and accommodate 17.1 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. Fold down the back seat to open up a total of 47 cubic feet of storage space. Customize the cabin by choosing between easy-to-clean faux leather and soft, boldly patterned cloth upholstery.

In terms of tech, the Mirage makes it easy to access your favorite apps with a 7-inch infotainment system, Bluetooth wireless compatibility, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrain

The Mirage holds the distinction of being the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle in America. Its 1.2-liter three-cylinder dynamo puts out a humble 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque, but it delivers up to 43 mpg on the highway. Plus, it delivers smooth performance thanks to its continuously variable transmission. And to top it off, the Mirage is backed by an industry-leading 10-year/10,000-mile powertrain limited warranty.

Safety

Safety features on the Mirage include Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic High Beams, which intelligently activate and deactivate to avoid blinding oncoming drivers. Available rain-sensing wipers keep you from fumbling with your wiper settings when you’re driving in severe weather. And to make maneuvering easier, every Mirage comes equipped with a wide-angle rear view camera.

