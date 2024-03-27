No Comments

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander occupies a valuable niche — it’s a three-row SUV that starts at under $30,000. While its budget-friendly price tag is evident in its interior materials and performance, it balances things out by offering plenty of utility for everyday family life.

Exterior

Like many Mitsubishi models, the Outlander boasts a distinctly sporty design with chiseled angles and aggressive headlights. Add some character to your ride with bold 20-inch wheels. You can also express your style by choosing from eight exterior colors, a palette that includes vibrant options like Cosmic Blue Metallic and Deep Bronze Metallic.

Interior

The three-row Outlander provides seven seats, with 42 inches of front legroom and nearly 40 inches of second-row legroom. Bear in mind that the third row is rather cramped, with just 18.7 inches of space. With a tight fit like that, it’s best suited to young children in car seats or pets that want to ride along for the journey. And in terms of storage space, the Outlander offers about 10 cubic feet when all three of its rows are upright, putting it on par with a mid-size sedan. Flatten the rear seats to access 64.3 cubic feet of cargo room.

Add some luxury to your drive with available heated front and second-row rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a power panoramic sunroof. Standard dual-zone automatic climate control ensures your comfort in every season. You can also jazz up the cabin with your choice of genuine leather or animal-free leather upholstery.

Performance

Keeping with its theme of being a practical daily driver, the Outlander prioritizes efficiency over power. It earns 31 mpg on the highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class. The tradeoff is that it only delivers 181 horsepower. With that said, the Outlander can help you drive confidently with six unique drive modes: eco, normal, tarmac, gravel, snow, and mud. You can also opt for Super All-Wheel Control for better stability and handling when conditions turn rough.

Technology and safety

The Outlander comes standard with an 8-inch infotainment system display, a six-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and built-in Bluetooth® functionality. Upgrade for an available 9-inch display and a Bose® 10-speaker premium sound system. In terms of safety, the Outlander boasts plenty of smart tech, including Active Blind Spot Assist, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Forward Collision Mitigation.



To learn more about the latest Mitsubishi models, stay tuned to The News Wheel.