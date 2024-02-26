No Comments

2024 Nissan Armada Overview

Photo: Nissan

The 2024 Nissan Armada is the flagship model of the Nissan lineup. This full-size SUV offers seating for eight, enough towing power to bring along a small camper, and plenty of the latest advanced safety technology.

Nissan offers the Armada at three trim levels: SV, SL, and Platinum. Each trim lets you choose between 4×2 or 4×4.

Exterior

The Armada’s handsome and stately design speaks volumes about its rugged performance and adventure-ready capabilities. Its signature V-motion grille and roof rails give it a touch of athleticism to complement its distinguished good looks. If you’re looking to put your own spin on the Armada, you can customize it by choosing from six exterior colors or the Midnight Edition, a unique option that adds black exterior accents and a set of signature 12-spoke, 20-inch wheels.

Interior

The spacious Nissan Armada provides seating for up to eight passengers (or seven with the captain’s chair configuration). Second-row passengers will have access to 41 inches of legroom. However, with only 28.4 inches of legroom in the third row, those seats are best left to your littlest passengers. In addition to three rows of seating, the Armada maxes out at 92.6 cubic feet of storage space, while providing extra cargo capacity via underfloor storage. Choose the available second-row center console for more ways to organize your belongings and cut down on cabin clutter.

In terms of amenities, the Armada offers luxury befitting of a brand’s flagship SUV. You can indulge yourself with available heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel. Show off your style by choosing between black, almond, and espresso interior color schemes.

The Armada also boasts plenty of tech features. Up front, you’ll find a 12.3-inch high-def display with wireless smartphone connectivity and Amazon Alexa Built-In. An available Bose premium sound system adds some fun to your commute with lifelike sound quality for your favorite tunes.

Powertrain

All 2024 Nissan Armada models come equipped with the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine, which pumps out 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It channels that power to deliver a maximum of 8,500 pounds of towing capability, giving you enough power to tow boats, trailers, small campers, and more. Plus, the Armada is built for wild adventures — it boasts body-on-frame construction, a two-speed transfer case, and intelligent four-wheel drive.

Safety

The 2024 Nissan Armada is equipped with a broad range of standard safety features. Its default equipment includes rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. On top of those tech tools, the Armada sets itself apart with class-exclusive standard forward collision warning and the available Around View Monitor, designed to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel to learn more about the Nissan lineup.