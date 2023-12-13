No Comments

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

When it comes to the Tahoe, Chevy is skipping the 2024 model year and jumping straight into 2025. With a new look, additional interior appointments, and plenty of advanced tech, the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe really is a jump into the future.

The new Tahoe is available at six trim levels: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country.

Exterior

Chevy took the Tahoe’s look to the next level with updated signature lighting, designed to make a stronger visual impression with its razor-thin glare and c-shaped headlamps. New lighting animations lend even more personality. An updated library of wheel designs will allow for more customization options. You’ll also have two new colors to pick from: Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Cypress Gray

The High Country model is notable for its black exterior accents and Galvano Chrome highlights, whereas the off-road-ready Z71 model distinguishes itself with functional skid plates and a front fascia that’s designed for better ground clearance.

Interior

The Tahoe has never been a cramped vehicle, but its recent redesign has made it more spacious than ever before. Its cockpit sports a clean, sweeping new look, along with a standard 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment system and an 11-inch driver information center.

Chevy also updated the interior to include a revamped steering wheel and a repositioned wireless charging station. To add more style to the Tahoe’s cabin, you can choose the RST model for Victory Red contrast stitching or the Premier model for its new Jet Black/Sky Cool Gray interior. The range-topping High Country model also gained a fresh new look with stylish wingtip perforated leather upholstery, a trim-exclusive steering wheel, real wood interior trim, and a sophisticated Jet Black/Mocha color palette.

Powertrain

The Tahoe retains its standard 5.3-liter V8 along with the available 6.2-liter V8 for more power. What’s new is the freshly updated 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel dynamo, which pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This beastly diesel engine churns out 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft for torque, up from the previous diesel engine’s 277 horsepower. Despite the engine upgrade, the Tahoe still maxes out at 8,400 pounds of towing.

The new Tahoe also boasts a refined version of its multilink independent rear suspension system, designed for smoother steering and a more refined ride. Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension remain available as options.

Safety

Like in previous model years, the Tahoe remains packed with intelligent safety features, including the full Chevy Safety Assist suite of tech tools. New for 202, the Tahoe offers Interior Motion Detection, which can detect small movements in the cabin after the vehicle is parked and turned off. This is designed to alert you if you’ve accidentally forgotten a sleeping child or pet in the cabin.

The available Connected Cameras feature lets you remotely check on the interior and exterior of your Tahoe. The system includes a dash cam, live view, crash recording, and even cloud storage for all that footage.

Plus, the most recent iteration of Super Cruise allows for hands-free driving on over 400,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

For more details on the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, stay tuned to The News Wheel.