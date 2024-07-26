No Comments

2025 Corvette ZR1 Flaunts Record-Shattering V8 Power

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet has unveiled the 2025 Corvette ZR1 supercar in all its record-breaking glory. ZR1’s new twin-turbo V8 delivers more horsepower than any other Corvette in history, and it’s also the most powerful engine ever built domestically by an American automaker. The vehicle surrounding this mighty mill is no slouch either, showcasing a series of aerodynamic upgrades and advanced performance enhancements.

“Corvette ZR1 is about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation,” said Scott Bell, GM vice president and leader of the Chevrolet brand. “From Stingray, to Z06, E-Ray, and now ZR1, the Corvette family continues to elevate with each new iteration — and challenge the best in the world.”

Photo: Chevrolet

Unprecedented Corvette power

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 carries a new 5.5-liter LT7 twin-turbocharged V8 engine — and it’s rated for an astounding 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque. LT7 can also power the Corvette to a top track speed of 215 mph and a quarter-mile time of less than 10 seconds.

Every other element of the ZR1 is designed to support this newly designed engine and its colossal power output:

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission has been strengthened and refined for better control, capability and gear capacity.

The chassis incorporates Magnetic Ride Damping, along with an adjustable spoiler, a flow-through hood for improved downforce, carbon fiber side air ducts with integrated brake cooling, and an array of other aerodynamic upgrades.

The brake system incorporates carbon ceramic materials for improved cooling and greater longevity, and it boasts the biggest-ever front rotors for a Corvette.

The ZTK performance package adds a high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, underbody strakes, and higher-performance suspension tuning.

Cutting-edge design

The ZR1 also debuts new design elements that help to elevate its performance. A carbon fiber roof and available carbon fiber wheels reduce the car’s weight and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S provide strong grip. The split rear window showcases ZR1’s mid-engine design while providing heating and cooling benefits.

Other ZR1 design highlights include 20-inch and 21-inch aluminum wheel options in four finishes, Edge Blue engine intake accents, and paint colors like Sebring Orange and Hysteria Purple.

According to Chevy, the new Corvette ZR1 will go into production next year at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky. When it goes on sale, ZR1 will be available in both coupe and convertible configurations.