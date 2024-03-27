No Comments

New 2025 Hyundai Tucson Adds Baby Mode Among Other Upgrades

New 2025 Hyundai Tuscon debuts at the New York Auto Show

Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Tucson has over the years grown quite a rep as a safe, smart, and sexy SUV for families. And the new 2025 Tucson — revealed Wednesday at the 2024 New York International Auto Show alongside the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz — is bound to shore up that status with a unique new feature: Baby Mode.

Baby Mode, a selectable setting in My Drive smooths out initial acceleration to help keep infants napping peacefully in the rear. Further ensuring smooth, tear-free rides is new e-Motion technology for the Tucson Hybrid, which improves cornering and makes for more athletic handling.

2025 Hyundai Tucson gets major cabin overhaul

The revamped cockpit of the new 2025 Hyundai Tucson

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai ensures that parents and tiny humans alike will have more to appreciate on the inside, too. The new 2025 Tucson gets a revamped cabin that feels more open throughout, but especially roomy up front. The cockpit has been redesigned with function and comfort in mind, and one of the most notable upgrades is the available panoramic curved display that brings together a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touch screen. Models with shift-by-wire offer even more center console storage space, and the new center console offers ergonomically placed tactile controls.

Across the lineup, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson bulks up the tech to add to an already impressive value prop. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, proximity-key entry with push-button start, and complimentary Hyundai Bluelink+ services are standard for the whole lineup, and upgrades include Hyundai Pay and a fingerprint sensor that allows for key-free driving.

New Tucson retains bold style, three-powertrain lineup

2025 Hyundai Tucson arrives nationwide this summer

Photo: Hyundai

In terms of exterior design, the Tucson retains its angular, aggressive design influenced by Hyundai’s Parametric Dynamics language and kinetic surface detailing. Minor updates include a freshened grille with new DRLs, new alloy wheel designs, and anodized aluminum badges.

For 2025, the Hyundai Tucson returns its one-two-three punch of the 2.5-liter Smartstream, the Tucson Hybrid’s 1.6-liter turbo with 231 total system horsepower, and the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid’s 268-horsepower high-output 1.6-liter turbo with a beefier 72-kilowatt electric motor. The hybrid and PHEV both come standard with HTRAC all-wheel drive, and the latter gets a Green Zone mode for pure EV driving.

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson arrives in late summer. If you’ve got a baby on the way, take note.