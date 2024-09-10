No Comments

All-New 2025 Kia K4 Pricing Announced

Photo: Kia

Earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, Kia officially debuted the all-new K4 sedan. The vehicle was originally a concept that was revealed in Beijing in 2014, so it has been a long time coming for it to finally be available for purchase. Kia recently announced pricing for the 2025 K4 as well as some additional details.

2025 K4 pricing

The new Kia K4 is available in five trims, keeping things somewhat streamlined compared to other Kia models like the Telluride and its 10 options. Between the five trims, there is a total price difference of $6,100. The biggest jump in price is when you go from the GT-Line to the top GT-Line Turbo trim, which is outfitted with exclusive exterior features like 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, and small cube LED projection headlights.

LX: $21,990

$21,990 LXS: $22,990

$22,990 EX: $23,990

$23,990 GT-Line: $25,190

$25,190 GT-Line Turbo: $28,090

With its low starting price of just $21,990, the 2025 Kia K4 is one of the most affordable vehicles in the Kia lineup. The only other 2025 model that costs less is the Soul, starting at $20,290. The outgoing 2024 Forte was the other budget-friendly option at $19,990.

Photo: Kia

Notable Kia K4 features

When it comes to what you can expect inside the all-new K4, one of the highlights is tech. Standard on every model is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it convenient to use your favorite apps on the 12.3-inch touchscreen. You can opt for the EX trim to get a matching 12.3-inch instrument display screen that sits behind the steering wheel as well as available features like Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Additional highlights for the new K4 include class-leading rear legroom, up to 40 mpg on the highway, and an available turbocharged engine that’s paired with a multi-link rear suspension for added fun behind the wheel.

The first three trims of the 2025 Kia K4 — LX, LXS, and EX — are set to arrive at dealerships this month while the GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo will be available in early 2025.