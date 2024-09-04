No Comments

2025 Subaru Ascent Pricing Announced, Base Trim Eliminated

Photo: Subaru

Subaru has announced pricing for the 2025 Ascent 3-row SUV, the largest vehicle in its lineup. The SUV sees an increase in price across all trims and one of those trims has even been eliminated as an option for the new model year. However, Subaru has introduced a handful of exciting updates for the Ascent that it deems worthy of these price hikes.

Bye-bye, Base trim

The first, most noticeable difference year over year is the removal of the Base trim. This entry-level option was only available in the eight-passenger configuration and didn’t offer nearly as much as the other trims when it came to interior amenities.

For 2025, the Subaru Ascent will offer the Premium model at the entry level, for the starting price of $38,795 in both the seven- and eight-passenger configurations. That’s an increase of $4,400 from the 2024 Ascent Base trim.

Hello, Bronze Edition trim

The 2025 Ascent will still offer eight trims, even with the removal of the Base trim. Subaru is introducing the Subaru Ascent Bronze Edition with bronze-colored wheels and other accents throughout. This new option sits in the sixth spot in the trim lineup, starting at $46,995.

It’s also worth noting that instead of the Onyx Edition Limited trim that sat below the top Touring trim in 2024, Subaru has changed that model to be the new top-level Onyx Edition Touring trim which builds on the Touring trim with two exclusive features: a black heated steering wheel with green stitching and black Nappa leather-appointed power front seats with silver stitching and ventilation.

Notable 2025 Subaru Ascent updates

Subaru has noted that the cost of the Premium trim ($38,795) as the entry level option is justified by the amount of new features that will be included on the model. With the upgrades, Subaru has calculated a content-equivalent price increase of only $340.

Looking through the list of features, it seems that most of the “upgrades” are things that were already included on one or both 2024 Premium trims and even some that were on the Base trim. The only notable features that were new to the 2025 Ascent Premium models that I could distinguish were: Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, a power rear gate, and an auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink.

Photo: Subaru

2025 Subaru Ascent Pricing

Premium 8-Passenger: $38,795

$38,795 Premium 7-Passenger: $38,795

$38,795 Onyx Edition 7-Passenger: $42,195

$42,195 Limited 8-Passenger: $45,995

$45,995 Limited 7-Passenger: $45,995

$45,995 Bronze Edition 7-Passenger: $46,995

$46,995 Touring 7-Passenger: $48,995

$48,995 Onyx Edition Touring 7-Passenger: $49,995

2024 Subaru Ascent Pricing

Base 8-Passenger: $34,395

$34,395 Premium 8-Passenger: $36,995

$36,995 Premium 7-Passenger: $38,455

$38,455 Onyx Edition 7-Passenger: $41,795

$41,795 Limited 8-Passenger: $42,095

$42,095 Limited 7-Passenger: $42,095

$42,095 Onyx Edition Limited 7-Passenger: $46,795

$46,795 Touring 7-Passenger: $48,695

At the time of writing, the 2025 Subaru Ascent is not yet available at local dealerships. Subaru has already added models like the Forester, Outback, and Legacy to its website with 2025 specs, so it’s only a matter of time before the 2025 Ascent is available for purchase.