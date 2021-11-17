No Comments

3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Massachusetts

Massachusetts winters aren’t for the faint of heart. While staying warm and cozy inside can be fun, sometimes you need to get out of the house for some seasonal fun. Make your holidays merry and bright in the Bay State when you drive through (or by) one of these delightful holiday light displays that you can view from the comfort of your vehicle.

Bright Nights

Each year since 1995, Forest Park in Springfield has hosted Bright Nights, a 3-mile drive-thru light display. Scenes include Never Never Land, Toy Land, Santa’s Magical Forest, and more. You can also visit Santa, participate in some hands-on holiday crafts, and go for a carriage ride.

The cost to drive through the display is $23 per car. There’s an opening night special on Nov. 24 where you can get in for just $6 per car. And on Dec. 7 and 14 you can take advantage of $10 Tuesday, where entry is… you guessed it… $10 per car.

The event runs from Nov. 24, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 almost nightly (closed on Nov. 29 and 30). Hours are 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and holidays, so plan your visit accordingly.

Lynn Fells Parkway

Take in the dazzling lights along a 1-mile stretch of the Lynn Fells Parkway in Saugus. This neighborhood tradition has been an annual since the 1950s when residents would compete for bragging rights in a community decorating contest. It’s the perfect place to drive to in your pajamas with your hot chocolate and candy canes to see some seriously impressive light displays.

Marshfield Holiday Light Show

The Marshfield Holiday Light Show includes dozens of gigantic light displays that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own car. The route meanders over 1 mile and lights are synched to music you can listen to on your radio.

The show opens on Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 30. You can drive through Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 19 to Dec. 12, and then nightly from Dec. 16 to Dec. 30. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays; 5-10 p.m. on Nov. 19, Nov. 20, and Dec. 23; and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets are available online for $23. You must select a specific date and time slot and stick to it when using your ticket to avoid congestion.