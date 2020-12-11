No Comments

3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in North Dakota

During the most wonderful time of the year, many places put on impressive light displays to spread holiday cheer. This year is a little different, with some displays being canceled due to the pandemic. Luckily, a lot of light displays offer drive-thru options so you can enjoy them safely from the comfort of your car. Check out these three drive-thru light displays in North Dakota.

Holiday Lights in Lindenwood Park

Lindenwood Park in Fargo lights up over the holidays from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve with more than 75 light displays you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Entry to the light display is $8 per regular vehicle or $12 per bus. If you bring a non-perishable canned food item, you’ll get $1 off entry. The collected food items will be distributed among local food pantries. Holiday Lights is open daily from 5:30-10 p.m.

Christmas in the Park

Head to Lincoln Drive Park in Grand Forks for the 15th annual Christmas in the Park. The park’s paved driving loop is lit up with Christmas light displays from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every night until New Year’s Eve. The year, the event features around 50 displays with several new ones in the mix. Entry to the lights costs $6 per car, or you can travel in style by limo for $10 or by bus for $20. Proceeds from the event will benefit several charities, including the Red Cross and the local School for the Blind.

Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive

Spring Lake Park in Williston is hosting the 19th annual Holiday Lights Drive this year. The display is open daily until New Year’s Eve, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The event hosts themed nights, including Unicorn Night, LEGO Night, and Free Book Night. The lights are timed to music that you can hear by tuning to 107.1 FM.

Entry costs $5 per car, or you can buy a book of 10 passes for $40 if you plan to go multiple times (or want to give them out to your friends and family to share the holiday joy).

