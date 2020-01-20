4 Benefits of Steel Garage Doors
Many people dream of owning a home with a garage that they can open at the quick touch of a garage door opener. A garage offers security, adds value to your house, and helps shelter your car from ice and snow in the winter. You usually find garage doors made from materials like steel, aluminum, and vinyl, but typically steel is your best choice. Steel doors are strong, energy-efficient, insulated, affordable, and cost-effective.
Steel offers protection against warping, cracking, and denting, which is why it’s popular among many homeowners. Here are some more benefits of steel garage doors.
Less maintenance
No garage owner wants to deal with the garage door failing when they least expect it. One of the most ignored benefits of steel garage doors is that, for all their strength, they are relatively lightweight. The opener mechanism suffers less stress, and therefore it performs longer without fail.
Energy efficiency
Steel garage doors are well insulated. They come in multi-layer manufacture or sandwich-type so that you can choose a high insulation value. When you choose a lower quality garage door, your garage will become too hot in the summer and cold in the winter. That may be stressful if you have work or treat it as a living space, as that will force you to use the A/C or the furnace to stay comfortable. A steel garage door can help to lower your energy bills.
Attractive design
Steel doors panels are easy to stamp and mold into attractive designs. The good thing is that they can be installed with a window panel of almost any style. If you want to produce different textures, the metal panels can be finished to provide that. The paint colors will suit both the door’s texture and style, thereby enhancing your property’s curb appeal.
A steel garage door won’t require frequent painting, so it will look good for a long time.
Value for money
The overall cost of a steel garage door is typically cheaper than that of a traditional wooden door. A steel garage door will last for a long time and will require less general maintenance. Modern galvanized steel doors will rarely rot or rust. Therefore, regardless of the type of weather in your area, your garage door will look great.