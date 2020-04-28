No Comments

4 Best Used Compact SUVs for City Drivers

If you live in a city, you need a vehicle that can handle small parking spots, tight turns, and narrow alleys. Many city drivers stick with small cars for these reasons, but as the market changes, there is more choice in the crossover segment for city drivers than ever before. If you’re looking for a used crossover or SUV that can handle daily driving in the city, consider these solid contenders.

Need Something Smaller? Check out these ideal used cars for city drivers

Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Photo: The News Wheel

Hyundai does have smaller crossover offerings than the Tucson, but they are newer additions to the lineup and aren’t commonly found in the used market yet. The Hyundai Tucson, however, has good availability as a used car. It is small enough to easily navigate narrow city streets, while still offering enough room to make longer commutes or road trips comfortable. It also comes with available all-wheel drive to make Canadian winters a little safer.

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai is one of Nissan’s smaller crossovers. It’s a frequent sight on Canadian roads because of its affordable price, manageable size, and good fuel efficiency ratings. A used Qashqai is a good investment and fairly easy to find due to the model’s popularity. That means you can take your pick, from the most basic model to one tricked out with the latest features and technologies.

The Qashqai has received several awards, including Auto123.com’s 2018 Subcompact SUV of the year.

Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

Photo: The News Wheel

The EcoSport is the most recent crossover addition to Ford’s lineup, having hit the Canadian market as a 2018 model. While you can buy a brand-new EcoSport, you’ll get a pretty good deal with a used model, which will still offer up-to-date technology and features without the new-car pricing. The EcoSport is available in a variety of fun colors, though buying used might mean you have to stick with what you can find. Look for features like a power moonroof, available four-wheel drive, and advanced safety features.

Family Cars: Best pre-owned Jeep models for families

Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

Photo: The News Wheel

The Honda HR-V is the smaller sibling to Honda’s longstanding crossover, the CR-V. Its compact size makes it perfect for city dwellers. The HR-V debuted in 2016 but was refreshed for the 2019 model year, which means you can find well-equipped older models for sale for a very reasonable price. The HR-V has good ratings when it comes to safety and efficiency, and has maintained a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or higher from KBB experts.