4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in South Carolina

Drive-thru light displays are popular during the holidays every year, but especially in 2020 when many traditional attractions are closed or have limited operations due to the pandemic. Celebrate the season by donning your pajamas, grabbing some hot chocolate and candy canes, and heading to one of these festive light displays in South Carolina.

The Christmas House

The Christmas House near Lake Bowen in Inman is decorated every holiday season with festive light displays you can enjoy from your car. Lights are on every night over the Christmas season from 5:30-10 p.m. It’s free to drive through, but there is a donation box if you would like to make a contribution. The proceeds go toward the expenses incurred by the family for putting on the light show each year.

Upstate Holiday Light Show

Over the holidays, the Greenville-Pickens Speedway transforms into the Upstate Holiday Light Show. The speedway pairs its lighted displays to traditional or kid’s Christmas music via the radio. There’s also a drive-thru petting zoo, and concessions available (cash only). Entry costs $30 for most vehicles, $75 for passenger vans, and $100 for buses. You can also buy a fast pass to avoid having to wait in line. The Upstate Holiday Light Show opens at 6 p.m. each night and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Holiday Lights on the River

Every night from now until New Year’s Eve, Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia turns into a winter wonderland. Holiday Lights on the River features more than 400 different light displays with over 1 million total lights. It costs $20 per car to enter, or you can bring a passenger van or limo for $40. The display is open every night from 6-10 p.m.

Celebration of Lights

If you’re looking for a free drive-thru light display to enjoy with the family, check out the Celebration of Lights in Conway. The show is open from 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the last night being Christmas Eve. The display features arches, tunnels, and various holiday scenes paired to festive music.

