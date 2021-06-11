No Comments

4 Hyundai Vehicles Win 2021 Good Housekeeping Awards

The 2021 Hyundai Kona

Photo: Hyundai

There’s a heavy Hyundai presence on Good Housekeeping’s Best New Family Cars for 2021 list. Four of the automaker’s vehicles were awarded as the best in their categories — more than any other manufacturer.

To hand out this year’s awards, experts from the Good Housekeeping Institute and Car and Driver magazine teamed up to analyze hundreds of vehicles across more than two dozen categories.

Panelists looked for vehicles that provide responsive and efficient performance, family-friendly safety features, generous cargo space, versatile seating, easy-to-use infotainment, and overall high value.

The Hyundai Accent, Sonata, Sonata Hybrid and Kona matched up especially well with these requirements and were awarded with spots on Good Housekeeping’s list.

“Having such a strong Hyundai product presence in this year’s Good Housekeeping Institute’s joint product assessment with Car and Driver is an honor we accept proudly,” said Ricky Lao, Hyundai Motor North America’s director of product planning. “We are grateful for the recognition as it reinforces our commitment to provide appealing, desirable, and practical products that meet consumer preferences.”

The 2021 Hyundai Accent

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Accent

The Hyundai Accent was named Good Housekeeping’s Best Subcompact Sedan. Panelists praised its affordability, fuel economy, and overall quality. They also appreciated the Accent’s suspension, which offers a smoother ride than you might expect for such a small car.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata tied for Best Midsize Sedan. It won praise for how well it mixes useful features and attractive, sophisticated styling. Other points in its favor included “confident and comfortable” handling, an intuitive infotainment system, and an array of high-value features.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Good Housekeeping expanded its awards this year to include several hybrid and electric categories, and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid won for Best Hybrid Sedan. Its exceptional fuel efficiency, comfortable cabin, and upscale features were among the deciding factors.

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona measured up as the year’s Best Subcompact SUV. Panelists particularly liked its fun exterior design, agile performance, competitive pricing, and long list of standard safety and infotainment technologies.

