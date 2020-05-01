4 Reasons to Use a Steering Wheel Cover
A steering wheel cover may seem like a purely aesthetic accessory to install, but it actually offers a handful of functional benefits too. Beyond sprucing up the driver’s seat with some colorful personalization, these are some practical advantages to buying a steering wheel cover for your car.
Stays cool
It’s a literal pain to hold a steering wheel after it’s baked in 90-degree heat all day. A cloth steering wheel cover doesn’t retain heat like leather or vinyl does, so it’s not painful to touch on a hot summer’s day. Your skin also won’t stick to the cover when you sweat like it does gripping
Keeps your hands warm
On the flipside, if a frigid chill sweeps through and you weren’t prepared with winter gloves, a cloth steering wheel cover will keep your bare hands warm while you wait for the heat to blow through the air vents.
Reduces grip fatigue
Just like a foam pillow supports your neck and a plush chair cushion provides gluteal and lumbar relief, a padded steering wheel can alleviate hand pain. Many steering wheel covers have a soft foam layer that cushions your hand, reducing craps, stiffness, and fatigue as you squeeze the wheel for hours.
Protects the original material
Years of use, baking in the sun, and palm grime can cause a car’s original steering wheel’s material to dry out, crack, and deteriorate. If your car’s steering wheel hasn’t been properly cared for, a cover can shield it from incurring further damage.
Of course, the effectiveness, comfort, and safety you receive from a steering wheel cover depends on the brand and unit you buy. If you decide to purchase one, make sure it’s a high-quality product with positive reviews and a proven reputation of reliably and durability.
Aaron is unashamed to be a native Clevelander and the proud driver of a Hyundai Veloster Turbo (which recently replaced his 1995 Saturn SC-2). He gleefully utilizes his background in theater, literature, and communication to dramatically recite his own articles to nearby youth. Mr. Widmar happily resides in Dayton, Ohio with his magnificent wife, Vicki, but is often on the road with her exploring new destinations. Aaron has high aspirations for his writing career but often gets distracted pondering the profound nature of the human condition and forgets what he was writing… See more articles by Aaron.