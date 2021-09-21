 Added on September 21, 2021  Whitney Russell   , , ,
5 Handy Tools for DIY Auto Mechanics

The right tools can save you time and hassle when servicing your vehicle on your own
Photo: Ryan McGuire via Pixabay

If you frequently perform light maintenance tasks on your vehicle, it’s important to have the right tools in your arsenal. Here are five products worth purchasing to facilitate your do-it-yourself mechanic sessions.

Under-hood light kit

While having a well-illuminated garage is important for tooling on your car, so is task lighting. Invest in a light kit that attaches to the underside of your vehicle’s hood to boost visibility and reduce eyestrain when you’re servicing your ride. At the time of writing, this light kit is available from Amazon for under $17.

OBD2 scanner

If you don’t already have one, an OBD2 scanner is another must-have tool for DIY car repair. Accurately and easily diagnose what’s wrong with your vehicle so you use your time in the garage efficiently. This universal Bluetooth scanner available from Amazon for under $100 is compatible with a variety of vehicle makes. And it syncs with Apple and Android smartphones as well as Windows PCs.

Circuit tester

A circuit tester is another helpful gadget worth purchasing for those times when your car’s headlights or fuse connections need some TLC. The tester’s bulb lights up if the circuit you’re testing detects power, and stays dark if there’s no power, to help you locate which circuit needs repair. At the time of writing, the circuit tester depicted above is available from Amazon for just under $22.

A portable oil drain tank

Oil changes are a common service task to perform on your own. A portable oil drain tank makes this task easier and a bit less messy. This 18-gallon capacity model available from Amazon currently costs under $100.

Automotive test kit

A well-rounded automotive test kit assists with brake bleeds, windshield fixes, fluid transfers, and more. It has an ergonomic and durable design to last you for many years of DIY car care. At the time of writing, this one is available from Amazon for just under $70.

