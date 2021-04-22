No Comments

5 Reasons to Get a Post-Collision Inspection

If you’ve been in an accident, you may think your vehicle is fine if it’s still driveable and looks relatively undamaged on the outside. However, a perfectly normal-looking car can conceal quite a few issues. Here’s why it’s important to schedule a post-collision inspection after an accident.

Spot hidden issues

Some problems aren’t readily apparent. For instance, there may be damage to the axles, frame, suspension, or alignment. These problems can cause a myriad of issues down the line. Damage to these components can lead to uneven tire wear, premature wearing of the shocks, and can even cause your vehicle to pull in one direction. It can also lead to a rougher, louder ride, and make your vehicle structurally unsound. Even a damaged bumper is worth having checked out — if the clips that secure it to your car are cracked or broken, it could pose a serious safety hazard.

Diminished value claims

It’s no surprise that getting into an accident will drop your car’s value. However, an inspection can help you pinpoint just how much value that your vehicle lost, so you can be appropriately reimbursed by your insurance company.

Delaying won’t help anything

Let’s say you decide to put off having your vehicle inspected, then discover accident-caused damage somewhere down the line. Since you won’t be able to prove a direct link between the issue and the accident, your insurance provider probably won’t cover the repair costs. A post-collision inspection will provide a direct link between the accident and the needed repair, so you can receive coverage.

Be informed of the cost

Even on the off chance that your insurance company doesn’t require an inspection, it’s still a good idea to have one performed. An inspection can help you keep your insurance company in the loop regarding the full cost of repairs, while also preventing surprise repairs from blindsiding you.

Selling and leasing

If you plan on selling your vehicle to a private buyer, it’s good to be upfront about the damage and repairs your car has been through. Undisclosed (or worse, unrepaired) accident damage could lead to the buyer backing out of the deal — or seeking compensation if you sold them a car that’s unsafe and in need of costly repaired. And if you’re leasing the vehicle that’s been in an accident, you definitely won’t be able to let unrepaired accident damage slide under the radar. When it’s time to turn in your vehicle and the damage is discovered, you’ll have to pay the full cost for the repairs — along with any associated fees you could face for violating the terms of the lease.

