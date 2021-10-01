6 of the Coolest Features on the 2022 Infiniti QX80
While the Infiniti QX80 is undoubtedly an aging model and hasn’t been fully refreshed recently, it received a handful of significant updates for the latest model year. From its improved infotainment tech to its revised interior layout, here’s a look at some of its most prominent upgrades and returning features.
Wireless connectivity
For the latest model year, the QX80 gained wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. However, Android users will still have to sync their phones the old fashioned way.
Trading up for a touch screen
It’s no secret that the QX80’s dual-screen infotainment system was getting a bit dated. Thankfully, it’s traded in those two screens for a single, modern, high-definition 12.3-inch touch screen display.
Standard navigation
Every QX80 comes equipped with built-in navigation with lane guidance. On top of that, in includes a five-year subscription to premium traffic and MapCare. MapCare is an over-the-air update system that adds new routes, detours, and points of interest to your QX80’s navigation software.
Revised center stack
The QX80’s center stack has been completely redesigned for greater convenience. Its climate controls sport a streamlined new look, and it even offers a convenient new feature — you can now opt for a centrally located wireless smartphone charging pad.
Kid-friendly features
If you’ve got little ones in tow, the QX80 can keep them entertained with an available Rear Seat Entertainment System, featuring two 8-inch headrest-mounted displays. Plus, the QX80 offers second-row heated seats, as well as a bench-seat configuration that allows it to accommodate up to eight passengers.
Better visibility
Thanks to the standard Smart Rearview Mirror, the QX80 makes it easy to see what’s going on behind your vehicle, even when passengers or cargo are blocking your view. The luxury SUV also comes standard with Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Intervention, and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.
The 2022 QX80 will start at $70,600, which is less than a $1,000 increase from the previous model year. It’s still one of the most affordable large luxury SUVs on the market, and it’s currently on dealer lots.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.