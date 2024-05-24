No Comments

7 New Car History Books for Your Summer Reading List

In need of some car-related reading material this summer? Start by picking up one of these recently published books on automotive history. It’s a great way to stay entertained on a hot day while learning more about topics as diverse as racing, road infrastructure, and the social impact of the automobile.

Product Details: 272 pages (paperback)

Publication Date: July 18, 2023

Publisher: Wayne State University Press

From their automotive innovations to their influence on the Detroit community, the Dodge brothers led short but eventful lives while establishing a legacy to be reckoned with. John and Horace Dodge aren’t quite as well-known as William C. Durant, Henry Ford, Louis Chevrolet, and other early automotive giants, but according to this exhaustively researched dual biography, they deserve a similar level of recognition.

Product Details: 368 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: April 2, 2024

Publisher: Crown

It’s easy to drive on city highways every day without ever considering their origins or community impact. This book digs deeper, exploring the history of how urban highway construction has disrupted communities, perpetuated racial discrimination, and triggered a host of environmental and social repercussions. It also examines how these impacts resonate in the present day — and how the future of transportation could play out differently and more sustainably.

Product Details: 236 pages (paperback)

Publication Date: April 3, 2024

Publisher: McFarland

America’s early automobile era was also a period of intense social upheaval for women. In Wheels of Her Own, historian Carla R. Lesh takes an in-depth look at how access to cars offered new opportunities — and challenges — for women of all races as they pushed back against society’s restrictions and fought for more freedom, autonomy, and mobility.

Street Fight: The Chicago Taxi Wars of the 1920s by Anne Morrissy

Product Details: 272 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: March 5, 2024

Publisher: Lyons Press

Shootings, bombings, sabotage, and bribery — mayhem during Chicago’s Roaring Twenties wasn’t just limited to iconic gangsters like Al Capone. It also spilled over into the city’s competitive new taxi industry. This book delivers all the violent, colorful, and true details of how the Yellow Cab Company and the Checker Taxi Company fought for supremacy on the streets of the Windy City.

Women Behind the Wheel: An Unexpected and Personal History of the Car by Nancy Nichols

Product Details: 240 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: March 5, 2024

Publisher: Pegasus Books

As the daughter of a car salesman, Nancy A. Nichols grew up around automobiles and was acutely aware of their presence in her life. In this book, she combines autobiography with history to explore how cars intersect with women’s lives, how driving has expanded women’s freedom, and how the dangers and obstacles that women face have been reflected and magnified by America’s culture of cars and driving.

The Formula: How Rogues, Geniuses, and Speed Freaks Reengineered F1 into the World’s Fastest-Growing Sport by Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg

Product Details: 304 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: March 12, 2024

Publisher: Mariner Books

The popularity of Formula 1 racing has exploded in recent years — but how did this happen? Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg of the Wall Street Journal have the answers. In this fast-paced book, they interview all the major players and tell the story of the rivalries, personalities, automotive innovations, and financial maneuvers that fueled the ascendancy of F1.

Product Details: 384 pages (hardcover)

Publication Date: May 14, 2024

Publisher: Liveright

In 1907, cars (and the infrastructure to support them) were still a new technology, and an automobile race across the deserts, mountains, and remote regions of Asia and Europe was an especially daunting prospect. This book tells the thrilling story of the Peking-to-Paris Motor Challenge and the automotive daredevils who braved the journey. Even more importantly, it explores how the race grabbed the world’s attention and helped to usher in a host of upheavals in technology, communications, and politics — for both good and ill.

This article contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, The News Wheel may earn a small commission when you click on links and complete qualifying purchases. You can read our full disclaimer here.