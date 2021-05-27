No Comments

7 Uses for WD-40 on Your Car

Photo: The News Wheel

WD-40 is one of those magical household products that has hundreds of uses beyond just de-squeaking hinges. You can use it around your home, to remove gum from your hair, and even to conquer several issues on your vehicle. Here are seven ways you can safely use WD-40 on your car.

Go Electric: The 2021 Chevy Bolt EV is the perfect EV for your family

1. Prevent bugs from sticking to your grille

Don’t you just hate when, after a road trip, you get home to find thousands of dead bugs stuck to the front of your car? Removing dead bugs from your windshield and grille can be a real pain in the neck, so the best plan of action is prevention. Spray down your grille with WD-40 and the bugs will slide right off as they hit your car, rather than splattering onto your paintwork.

2. Remove a bumper sticker

That political bumper sticker sure seemed like a good idea during election season when you wanted to make it clear you were voting for or against that guy, but now it just looks sad and dated. Luckily, you can remove a bumper sticker easily using WD-40. Simply spray it under the sticker as you carefully peel it off with a razor blade, and you’ll be sticker-free (and sticker-residue-free) in no time. Unfortunately, WD-40 can’t remove the sticky residue left on America by the previous White House inhabitant.

3. Get rid of paint smudges

Photo: The News Wheel

If someone parked too close to you at the store and dinged your car when they opened their door, you can remove any smudge (though not a dent) with WD-40. Spray directly onto the area with the paint rub or smudge and wipe off with a microfiber cloth. This trick also works if your kids continually open their car doors onto the garage wall, causing a paint transfer (ask me how I know about this).

4. Keep your locks from freezing

Photo: The News Wheel

When temperatures dip, your car locks can sometimes freeze. It’s not a huge issue if you have a remote locking system, but if yours is broken or if you have an old car with manual locks, you can work preemptively to stop them from freezing. Simply spray WD-40 into the lock itself, and the water-dispensing properties will prevent ice from forming.

5. Lube the gas tank lid

Photo: The News Wheel

Your gas tank lid gets a lot of action, especially if you drive a lot or own a gas-guzzler. With time, it can become stiff and squeaky. A quick spray of WD-40 can keep it moving and prevent corrosion and rust.

Speed on a Budget: The 2021 Chevy Camaro, Silverado, and Colorado have a lot of power for an affordable price

6. Remove tree sap residue

Photo: The News Wheel

Tree sap on your car can be a real pain to remove. You can buy a product like Goo Gone to help remove it… or you can just grab a can of WD-40 and get to work. Spray the affected areas and let it sit for a few minutes, then gently wipe away with a microfiber cloth. Follow up with soap and water to finish the job.

7. Get rid of oil stains

Photo: The News Wheel

If you work on your car at home, you’ll probably deal with grease or oil stains on your garage floor or driveway at some point. These stains are harmless but don’t look great. Luckily, you can get rid of them using WD-40. Spray directly onto the oil stain and wash away with a hose. You can also use WD-40 to get grease off your hands after working on your car.

WD-40 has many uses beyond these seven car-related ones. What uses have you found around the house for this versatile product?