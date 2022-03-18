No Comments

A Closer Look at the Buick Driver Confidence Package

The 2022 Enclave features nine standard Buick Driver Confidence Plus features

Photo: Buick

Advanced safety features are at the top of the wishlist for many vehicle shoppers — especially ones who are in the market for family transportation. As Buick updates its lineup of premium SUVs, it’s making many of these systems standard across all trims as part of the Buick Driver Confidence Package.

For 2022, three of Buick’s SUVs — the Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave — come equipped with this suite of features. The only Buick vehicle that doesn’t offer it is the soon-to-be-discontinued Encore, a model built on an older platform. If you’re considering a Buick purchase, here’s what each Driver Confidence feature can do to help you behind the wheel.

Following Distance Indicator

The Following Distance Indicator uses sensors to estimate how large the gap is between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. In most cases, you’ll want to stay at least 3 seconds behind so you’ll have time to slow down or stop if anything happens.

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

If your vehicle wanders out of its lane, Lane Departure Warning will emit audiovisual alerts to refocus your attention. As this is happening, Lane Keep Assist will send a burst of haptic feedback to the steering wheel to help you steer back in the direction you need to go.

Forward Collision Alert

Forward Collision Alert is a system of cameras and sensors that scans the road ahead for potential obstacles and dangers. If you get too close to danger, it will sound — and flash — the alarm, prompting you to slow down, stop, or swerve.

Buick Driver Confidence is standard on the 2022 Envision

Photo: Buick

Automatic Emergency Braking

Automatic Emergency Braking helps you slow down or stop the vehicle faster than you could on your own. If this system’s cameras and sensors spot forward collision danger and determine that you won’t be able to react fast enough, it can apply the brakes on its own or back you up with extra braking force.

Front Pedestrian Braking

While Automatic Emergency Braking works to prevent or mitigate crashes with other vehicles, Front Pedestrian Braking applies the same automatic stopping power to protect people who are in your vehicle’s path — or about to be.

IntelliBeam

It’s all too easy to turn on your vehicle’s high beams, then forget to turn them off for oncoming traffic. IntelliBeam takes care of this for you, automatically switching from high beams to regular beams and back as the situation warrants.

Buick Driver Confidence Plus

The redesigned 2022 Buick Enclave improves on Buick Driver Confidence by providing standard Buick Driver Confidence Plus. This package adds three more advanced safety systems for a total of nine: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist.

