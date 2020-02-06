No Comments

[PHOTOS] The 6 Coolest 2021 Cadillac Escalade Features

Photo: Cadillac

General Motors just introduced the next-generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade, complete with industry-leading advanced features and a redesigned look. Here’s a look at six of the most exciting changes drivers will find on the all-new version of this iconic full-size luxury SUV.

1. Industry-first curved OLED display technology

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Escalade’s cockpit is dominated by an industry-first curved OLED display made up of a 14.2-inch cluster display, and a 16.9-inch infotainment screen. The thin, curved screens and high-quality graphics make these displays especially easy to see, and they provide the cabin with a more integrated, driver-centric look.

2. Augmented reality-enabled navigation

Photo: Cadillac

This all-new system makes it easier to get from place to place, combining live street views with overlaid graphics that provide driving directions.

3. Super Cruise technology

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac’s advanced driving system arrives in the Escalade for the first time and includes new enhancements. Super Cruise lets drivers travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of highway in North America and even allows for automated lane changes.

4. Industry-first AKG audio technology

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

This Cadillac-exclusive technology includes an available 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference system, Studio 3D surround sound, spatially enhanced audio for turn-by-turn navigation, and microphones that allow for easier front-to-rear communication.

5. New suspension technologies

Photo: Cadillac

For its new generation, the Escalade is equipped with an independent rear suspension for smoother and more responsive driving dynamics. The vehicle also features an available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that can be lowered for easier access and better aerodynamics or be raised for better ground clearance.

6. A roomier interior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

New for 2021, the roomier Escalade boasts 25.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (a 68 percent increase) and 34.9 inches of third-row legroom (a 40 percent increase).

Other 2021 Cadillac Escalade highlights

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

On the exterior, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade features standard 22-inch wheels, a new blacked-out Sport trim, and a bolder outline. Inside, the Escalade presents eight color and trim options, a rotary controller on the console, available motorized soft-close doors, night vision and Rear Camera Mirror tech, nine available trailering camera views, and an available rear-seat entertainment system with dual 12.6-inch screens. Under the hood, the Escalade offers a choice of new 6.2-liter V8 or 3.0-liter turbodiesel engines, along with a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission.

According to Cadillac, the new Escalade will start arriving at dealerships sometime during the third quarter of this year.

2021 Cadillac Escalade photos:

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac