Meet the All-New 2021 Kia K5 Sport Sedan

Say hello to the 2021 Kia K5

Photo: Kia

The Kia Optima has provided value and reliability to drivers for over 20 years. But to take a step forward in its history, Kia is debuting a new version of the Optima: the 2021 Kia K5. While the Optima has been known as the K5 in South Korea for quite some time, this is a first for the U.S. and is a calculated move for the vehicle to be marketed to a younger crowd.

The 2021 Kia K5 will be available at five trim levels — LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX, and GT — and features an updated front end with more angular lines and a shark skin-inspired grille that extends to the Z-shaped headlights. The aerodynamic design reaches to the fastback rear of the vehicle as you zoom past the 16-, 18-, or 19-inch wheels. (Size and style depends on the trim.) Inside, the cabin is focused on the driver with an 8-inch infotainment display or an available 10.25-inch option, both of which are embedded in the instrument panel and tilted toward the driver’s seat.

2021 Kia K5 EX

Photo: Kia

Two turbocharged engines are available on the 2021 Kia K5. Standard on the LX, LXS, GT-Line and EX trims is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. But the K5 GT is where you’ll find a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine capable of an impressive 290 horsepower (compared to a max 245 hp on the 2020 Optima) and a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds. On top of improved horsepower, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder is paired with an eight-speed, quick-shifting “wet” Dual Clutch Transmission, a first for Kia.

2021 Kia K5 GT-Line

Photo: Kia

2021 Kia K5 GT

Photo: Kia

The all-new 2021 Kia K5, which will be assembled alongside the award-winning Telluride SUV in Georgia, has an MSRP of $23,490. Four of its trims — LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX — are slated to go on sale this summer while the exhilarating K5 GT, which starts at $30,490, is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the fall.