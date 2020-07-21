Meet the All-New 2021 Kia K5 Sport Sedan
The Kia Optima has provided value and reliability to drivers for over 20 years. But to take a step forward in its history, Kia is debuting a new version of the Optima: the 2021 Kia K5. While the Optima has been known as the K5 in South Korea for quite some time, this is a first for the U.S. and is a calculated move for the vehicle to be marketed to a younger crowd.
The 2021 Kia K5 will be available at five trim levels — LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX, and GT — and features an updated front end with more angular lines and a shark skin-inspired grille that extends to the Z-shaped headlights. The aerodynamic design reaches to the fastback rear of the vehicle as you zoom past the 16-, 18-, or 19-inch wheels. (Size and style depends on the trim.) Inside, the cabin is focused on the driver with an 8-inch infotainment display or an available 10.25-inch option, both of which are embedded in the instrument panel and tilted toward the driver’s seat.
Two turbocharged engines are available on the 2021 Kia K5. Standard on the LX, LXS, GT-Line and EX trims is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. But the K5 GT is where you’ll find a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine capable of an impressive 290 horsepower (compared to a max 245 hp on the 2020 Optima) and a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds. On top of improved horsepower, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder is paired with an eight-speed, quick-shifting “wet” Dual Clutch Transmission, a first for Kia.
The all-new 2021 Kia K5, which will be assembled alongside the award-winning Telluride SUV in Georgia, has an MSRP of $23,490. Four of its trims — LX, LXS, GT-Line, and EX — are slated to go on sale this summer while the exhilarating K5 GT, which starts at $30,490, is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the fall.
